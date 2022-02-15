fear for Andrea Nicole of UeD, the romantic trip becomes a nightmare

The former face of Men and Women experienced moments of true panic during a romantic outing. Moments of fear for Andrea Nicole

The former face of Men and Women is today happily engaged to Ciprian, known right inside the program. Andrea Nicole was the first transsexual girl of the history of the Canale5 program and its impact was very important, confirming Maria de Filippi’s ability to seize the moment.

In her Instagram stories, Andrea Nicole revealed a background of one romantic trip lived with Ciprian which turned out to be a real nightmare. Difficult moments for her, told without delay to the fans.

Andrea Nicole confesses: “We were there”

Andrea Nicole is engaged to Ciprian, a suitor whom she met Men and Women and with whom she immediately fell in love. The two were banned from the program due to an infringement: they met at night without the knowledge of the editorial staff. Maria de Filippi and the authors took this action carried out by the two very badly, so much so that they were greeted by the program with coldness and detachment. When, after months, they returned to greet everyone, Maria de Filippi apologized to them. She especially she apologized for her to Ciprian, admitting that she has him judged too quickly.

Once they left the program, Andrea Nicole and Ciprian let themselves go on trips and gallant appointments. A month ago they took a trip to Paris, the city of love par excellence. Right in the middle of their romantic journey, however, the two they found themselves involved in a demonstration they knew absolutely nothing about at the time.

Only later, once freed from the “kidnapping” of the gendarmerie, did they learn that it was a march of the “Convoys of freedom”. These had the goal of entering Paris for demonstrate against vaccines and against Macron. Moments of real fear, in which 7,200 policemen and gendarmes were lined up at war to try to stem the unauthorized demonstration.

Since that event 44 people have been stopped by the police, one man has been seriously injured and over 300 have been fined. Andrea Nicole and Ciprian took an incredible fright, which they will never forget. Surely, however, this test allowed them to get to know each other even more deeply, living together a moment of evident difficulty and danger.