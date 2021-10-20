News

Fear for Massimo Giletti: what happened to the conductor of L’Arena

Fear for Massimo Giletti who shows himself on social networks with a broken nose in view of the appointment with the wave of the weekly appointment with Non è L’Arena, expected every Sunday in prime time on La7. But what happened to the reporter?

Massimo Giletti roto nose - Solonotizie24
Over the years of his career in television Massimo Giletti has had the opportunity to get involved as an investigative journalist, a constant commitment that for a long time now he has been implementing with his It is not L’Arena aired every Sunday on La7.

Not surprisingly, here to hold the bench in the world of the web in these hours we find the new video released by the journalist and conductor showing himself on social networks after a serious injury.

Massimo Giletti roto nose - Solonotizie24
Serious injury for Massimo Giletti

Spotlight on Massimo Giletti and the journalist’s serious injury which triggered a long series of rumors, one of them concerned a possible attack suffered behind the scenes of the show linked to unknown reasons.

To break the silence in this sense, not surprisingly, the same conductor of Non è L’Arena thought about it, who in a video shared also on Twitter revealed the background of what happened: “So, some of you will say: what happened to you Massimo? Well, I still play soccer every now and then, so you can half-fracture your nose but“.

Massimo Giletti roto nose - Solonotizie24
The Arena is not advances

Furthermore, the video to which we refer also made a scenario at advances concerning the airing of the new and highly anticipated weekly episode of It is not The Arena, breaking the silence on the investigations that will thus be discussed on live TV.

Massimo Giletti roto nose - Solonotizie24
Massimo Giletti, in fact, in the video in question to the fans and audience of the program he reveals what the burning themes of the episode will be: “In Salerno there is a heavy investigation on how the votes to become mayor are obtained. A very, very, particular operation, we have incredible interceptions in our hands and we will talk about this, also together with what is happening in Italy, the Green pass, the port fights, Trieste … who lost, who won …“.

