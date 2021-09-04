fear for the actor, the police intervene

Terrible episode for Johnny Depp, moments of fear for the actor: police intervention needed, what happened

Johnny Depp is one of the stars of Hollywood. The actor managed to conquer the audience with his extraordinary skill but also with his beauty. His best performances are certainly ne The Chocolate Factory And Pirates of the Caribbean.

Throughout his career he received a Golden Globe for Best Actor for the film Sweeney Todd – The evil barber and was nominated 10 times for the award and three nominations for the Academy Award for Best Actor for The curse of the first moon, Neverland – A dream for life it’s still Sweeney Todd – The evil barber of Fleet Street.

Johnny Depp, moments of fear: what happened

Actor Johnny Depp resides in one villa spectacular a Hollywood. His home, however, has often been the subject of unwanted visits. Last January, for example, a woman raided her home. After a few months a man tried.

It is a 57-year-old homeless man, who took advantage of the actor’s absence to enter his house, take a shower, enjoy a cocktail and destroy a door in the grip of madness. Luckily, Depp’s neighbors spotted the man sneaking out of the garden and promptly alerted law enforcement.

When the policemen arrived, the man refused to let them in and barricaded himself inside. The police were therefore forced to break down the door. Once inside Depp’s mansion, they arrested the man. As the intruder destroyed a door, he was reported not only for violating private property but also for vandalism.

Since it is not the first time that Depp’s mansion has been the object of unwanted visits, who knows if the actor is thinking of a way to increase the security of his home.