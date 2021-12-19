Fear for Valentino Rossi’s father: he is hospitalized

Graziano Rossi, Valentino’s father, was hospitalized. However, his health conditions would not be serious even if the doctors preferred to keep the 67-year-old former pilot under observation as a precaution. As reported by Il Resto del Carlino in the late afternoon of yesterday, Saturday 18 December, the father of the national Vale was hospitalized in the Neurology department of the Marche Nord hospital.

Graziano Rossi hospitalized in neurology

The father of the 9-time world champion motorcycle champion had arrived at Santa Croce di Fano aboard an ambulance and had been subjected to a first visit to the Pesaro hospital, during which neurological problems were reported. For this reason, the medical staff preferred to decide to transfer the patient to Fano, in the Neurology department of which Dr. Francesco Logullo recently took over. However, Graziano Rossi’s conditions would not be considered serious: he arrived in the hospital in green code, the color usually reserved for patients with a lesser degree of urgency. The green code patient is in fact the one who reports injuries, such as minor traumas, fractures, or complains of symptoms that do not affect vital functions in any case, but must in any case receive special care.

In a few months he will become a grandfather

Only in the next few days will it be possible to have a more detailed picture of the physical conditions of the father of the number 46. In the past, Graziano Rossi was also a motorcycle rider, much appreciated for his two and four-wheeled sports performance, retired from competitive activity in the 1982. The passion for engines was then handed down to his son who this year decided to abandon racing. This, among other things, is a particularly happy period for the 67-year-old who will become a grandfather in a few months. The son, the 42-year-old MotoGP champion, is expecting his first child, one girl, by his partner Francesca Sofia Novello.

He competed like Vale

Between 1970 and 1980 Graziano Rossi appeared in the limelight of motorcycling together with Virginio Ferrari, Marco Lucchinelli and Franco Uncini. Together they formed the new generation that came after that of Agostini, Pasolini and Villa. He arrived in the world championship in the 500 class in 1977 at the Grand Prix of Nations, in which he finished 13th on a Suzuki. The following year he competed in the same class without changing motorcycle and got the first points for the classification. In 1979, the year in which he became Valentino’s father, with Morbidelli as well as in 500, he achieved a single placement among the top ten, even in the 250 class, where out of 11 grand prixes he won 3 (Yugoslavia, Holland and Sweden) and 5 podiums. In the world championship he closed third. Due to an old frame he found himself closing the season behind the South African Kork Ballington and the Australian Gregg Hansford.

In 1980 he was hired by Suzuki with Lucchinelli, but a serious road accident affected his performance and at the end of the season he was not reconfirmed. The following year, with the same team, Lucchinelli won the world championship. In 1982 he raced with a Yamaha of the Agostini team. In the race of the Italian speed championship of the 500 class, held in Imola on 19 September 1982, he had a bad fall and was saved only thanks to the timely intervention of the medical staff of the mobile clinic. Having recovered, he decided to abandon the two wheels to try his luck in the rally, participating in two rounds of the world championship, but without obtaining results.