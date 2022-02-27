Fear grips Rashford: Hire a 24-hour bodyguard

The world of football is suffering in recent times a wave of robberies that affect its players, and there are already many victims of assaults on their homes, where in addition to stealing their belongings they do not hesitate to use force if necessary .

One of the most affected clubs is the Man Utdwith up to three cases of robbery, such as that of Victor Lindeloff, who found out that his house was being broken into with his wife and daughters inside. A most traumatic scene that has worried his colleagues a lot, such as Marcus Rashfordwho wanted to improve his health by reinforcing his security team with a new bodyguard who protects you 24 hours a day.

But, the Swedish center-back has not been the only victim of United, and that is that two other players were assaulted, leaving them traumatized. In fact, one of them decided to move to a hotel temporarily for fear of staying in his own house.

You don’t want to be the next victim

The 24-year-old English striker does not want to have scares in his life, and that is why He has hired a person to take care of him even at home, protecting him and preventing anyone from accessing his house without authorization. A measure that has been taken to avoid becoming the next victim of the thieves, as published by the British tabloid ‘The Sun’.

To this we must also add that Rashford also has a protection dog worth approximately £25,000. On the other hand, other footballers like Christian has two twin bodyguards that protect you 24 hours a day.

“The bodyguard has become part of the furniture. It’s good for Marcus to know he has someone 24/7, given how regularly footballers are being attacked. and in an increasingly violent way”, a source has confessed to the English newspaper.

From the club they also want their players to be safe, and that is why they have chosen to hire a company that is in charge of monitor the homes of soccer players every day to prevent them from being mugged again.