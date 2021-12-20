Fear in India, 250 puppies of dogs killed by monkeys in revenge: the strays had eaten their little ones

Over 250 dogs, mostly puppies, killed in one month. This would be the heavy toll of an ongoing war in Lavool, a small village not far from the city of Majalgaon, in the Indian district of Beed. And the conflict sees stray dogs and monkeys present in the streets of the village as protagonists.

To trigger what looks like a real revenge would have been an episode: some dogs would have killed a newborn monkey. From there the killing fury of the primates as shown by many videos disseminated on the net: the monkeys, according to local testimonies, arrive in packs in the village and start their hunt for dog puppies. They often catch them, take them to trees or roofs, and kill them by knocking them down from above. The strays seem to have almost completely disappeared from the village.

In some cases, however, it was not just dogs that became the target of the monkey’s fury: the Indian Express reports that an 8-year-old boy was attacked while leaving school and to defend him the locals started throwing the stones against the monkeys.

The Indian Forestry Department also intervened in the case and, with the help of the local police, managed to capture most of the monkeys that attacked the village.

