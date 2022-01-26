Fear in London: a woman stabbed to death and a man run over

Moments of fear and horror this morning in London’s Maida Vale residential neighborhood, where a woman was stabbed to death and a man hit and killed by a car in an incident that British police consider connected. The media reported this, stating that Scotland Yard has opened “an urgent investigation” into the incident and that investigations are underway throughout the area. At the moment there are no indications of a trail linked in any way to terrorism, even solitary, and there are no arrests.

The episode – which took place shortly after 9 am local time – has not been filmed for the moment with particular emphasis by the main British media, which suggest that it may have been a matter of common crime.

According to an eyewitness quoted by the PA agency, everything would have arisen from the attack of a young man against a girl at the height of a quarrel: aggression that resulted in stabbing, in the desperate escape of the victim in the middle of the road and then in the investment of both ( probably accidental) by a motorist who would have seen the couple appear in front of him. “It was terrible,” the source said, “something you expect to see in movies, not in real life.”

A spokeswoman for Scotland Yard remained buttoned on the dynamics of the incident, calling for caution on any possible motive until the investigation is completed. While she confined herself to confirming that the police received the first alarm calls “at 9.02”, adding that despite the dispatch of patrols, ambulances, an air ambulance and various rescue vehicles, and resuscitation attempts, for the two victims there was nothing to do.