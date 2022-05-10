“Fear is no longer covid, it’s what they decide to do with your body”

But that morning, when we saw the two red stripes on the plastic band, we panic. We knew that difficult days were coming.

The first call was not to the mothers, nor to friends, but to the Argentine consulate. The only ones that, perhaps, could help us avoid isolation centers. The fangcang“mobile hospitals or shelters”, were created in 2020 to treat patients suffering from the effects of the coronavirus.

With the appearance of the omicron variant, they were reassembled, this time to isolate the asymptomatic or those showing mild symptoms. That is, to people who do not require treatment.

The official media published articles about these centers where people practice yoga, sleep in separate rooms and have Wi-Fi. Testimonies of people without symptoms, hospitalized even two weeks after having tested positive, who claim to be calm “for not having the pressure of the neighbors”, as published by the newspaper Shanghai Daily the first of May.

However, the images that reached us through other independent channels -of spaces without showers, with flooded shared bathrooms and crowded people, sleeping with their masks on on military cots, which were recorded by neighbors and acquaintances- were the first thing that came to mind.

The first contagion

The first case in our building, located in the eastern part of the city, appeared a few days after the lockdown was decreed. In a complex of 24 apartments, in which 11 foreigners live, the closeness of the case surprised us. It was the first time that we knew someone who had caught coronavirus in Shanghai.

The neighbor on the second floor tested positive in one of the monitoring tests that were carried out every two or three days depending on the district. Her case was kept quiet, and a few days later, she was quietly taken away.

As an open secret, we found out that they had come looking for her through the messages from the concierge: he forbade us to go out on the balcony or open the windows. Still, someone took a photo of her when she was getting into a van and shared it.

Just four days later, she answered the messages of encouragement that we had sent her throughout the week. She said that she was fine, in a university hospital and that her bosses had asked her not to say anything. She sent us three photos: of the entrance, the room and the food of the clinic. To us the image of a happy face, made with two tangerines and a banana, It made us mistrust.

locked in the building

The protocols insist on the isolation of close contacts and the transfer of positives, with or without symptoms. A few are sent to hotels, hospitals or allowed to stay home. The vast majority end up in bed fangcang up to two times negative in the PCR results, according to the requirements of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

fate depends of your luck, of your neighborhood, of the moment.

The next case in our building was the guard. The janitors asked that we not spread “rumors” until there was confirmation which never came. Neighbors called a virtual meeting because the gates were locked with a bicycle lock.