“Fear is no longer covid, it’s what they decide to do with your body”

But that morning, when we saw the two red stripes on the plastic band, we panic. We knew that difficult days were coming.

The first call was not to the mothers, nor to friends, but to the Argentine consulate. The only ones that, perhaps, could help us avoid isolation centers. The fangcang“mobile hospitals or shelters”, were created in 2020 to treat patients suffering from the effects of the coronavirus.

With the appearance of the omicron variant, they were reassembled, this time to isolate the asymptomatic or those showing mild symptoms. That is, to people who do not require treatment.

The official media published articles about these centers where people practice yoga, sleep in separate rooms and have Wi-Fi. Testimonies of people without symptoms, hospitalized even two weeks after having tested positive, who claim to be calm “for not having the pressure of the neighbors”, as published by the newspaper Shanghai Daily the first of May.

However, the images that reached us through other independent channels -of spaces without showers, with flooded shared bathrooms and crowded people, sleeping with their masks on on military cots, which were recorded by neighbors and acquaintances- were the first thing that came to mind.

line

The first contagion

The first case in our building, located in the eastern part of the city, appeared a few days after the lockdown was decreed. In a complex of 24 apartments, in which 11 foreigners live, the closeness of the case surprised us. It was the first time that we knew someone who had caught coronavirus in Shanghai.

The neighbor on the second floor tested positive in one of the monitoring tests that were carried out every two or three days depending on the district. Her case was kept quiet, and a few days later, she was quietly taken away.

As an open secret, we found out that they had come looking for her through the messages from the concierge: he forbade us to go out on the balcony or open the windows. Still, someone took a photo of her when she was getting into a van and shared it.

Just four days later, she answered the messages of encouragement that we had sent her throughout the week. She said that she was fine, in a university hospital and that her bosses had asked her not to say anything. She sent us three photos: of the entrance, the room and the food of the clinic. To us the image of a happy face, made with two tangerines and a banana, It made us mistrust.

line

locked in the building

The protocols insist on the isolation of close contacts and the transfer of positives, with or without symptoms. A few are sent to hotels, hospitals or allowed to stay home. The vast majority end up in bed fangcang up to two times negative in the PCR results, according to the requirements of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

fate depends of your luck, of your neighborhood, of the moment.

The next case in our building was the guard. The janitors asked that we not spread “rumors” until there was confirmation which never came. Neighbors called a virtual meeting because the gates were locked with a bicycle lock.

Since the quarantine was decreed, many complexes have blocked the exits to the street, even with plates or bars.

Green bars.

Getty Images

Green bars in a house in Shanghai due to confinement.

The guard had the key to the padlock and, with it locked, we could not receive food or go out in an emergency.

After an operation that included the release and disinfection of the keys, the gates reopened. But the guard remained at his post: a two-by-two room with a frayed chair and three surveillance screens. We doubt if he even had a bathroom, but he was there for 5 days.

One of the neighbors asked him not to open his windows: the virus “could spread through the air.”

line

live in fear

With information controlled by the government, groups on WeChat (a messaging service similar to WhatsApp) and Western networks became our first way of information. The most immediate.

In some videos that circulated, of unknown origin and authorship, we saw how they apparently killed the pets of people with positive results.

A few days later, on April 7, the Shanghai Daily recognized a case. The neighborhood committee of the western area, the so-called Pudong New Area, accepted that “it had acted poorly.” A corgi had been bludgeoned to death because they feared the dog was infected like his owner. They offered him financial compensation.

A dog next to a health worker in Shanghai.

Getty Images

The separation of families created a major scandal. Children with positive results were separated from their parents. Wu Qianyu, an inspector with the Shanghai Health Commission, defended the policy in early April: “Parents who test positive can be with their infected children,” she explained at a news conference. “If only the child tests positive and is under the age of 7, he should be treated separately.”

The controversy, however, led the authorities to relax the policy, but only in a few cases and under strict requirements.

Fear that they will take you away, that they will separate you from your family, that they will kill your pets. Fear was installed as a form of administration of the pandemic.

line

Tests… and more tests

While our guard was locked up, the government decreed another mass testing, the third of that week. The volunteers in charge of taking the samples placed their allowance a few meters from the booth. Three days later, the couple in the fifth tested positive.

We didn’t know that the lockdown could be stricter, but that’s what happened. Since that afternoon we couldn’t even go downstairs to get our orders. The boxes remained 24 hours at the entrance and then the concierges, dressed in disposable suits, left them at the door of each apartment.

covid tests

Mass testing became a regular routine for the Argentine couple.

On the fifth day, they took our neighbors to a property two kilometers from our neighborhood. We had written a letter advocating the possibility of letting them stay, but four residents did not want to sign. Among the reasons, they alleged that they would extend the confinement of all and that there could be retaliation.

As we reviewed the videos sent to us from the fangcangLucila began to show symptoms: first it was a sore throat, then a flu, and finally a cough.

we knew we had left few days before the transfer.

line

Alert: red

Some centers have better conditions than others.

Through the consulate, we learned that the one in Chongming, an island to the north, has dividers for families and representatives of the Foreign Office. In contrast, the one in the Tieshimen building, located in our district, has camp cots, one next to the other, and an industrial electrical outlet shared by the boarding schools. We intuited that this would be the one assigned because our neighbors were there.

On Thursday afternoon they came to the door of the house to do the confirmation test and the next day, the QR code of the mandatory health app in China appeared red. We never had access to Lucila’s exams, nor her results.

health worker with protective gear in Shanghai

HECTOR RETAMAL/Getty Images

At that moment, we began to collect telephone numbers and contacts to find the office on which our bodies, our house and the integrity of our partner depended. First it was the neighborhood committee, then the district CDC, later the subdistrict. The telephones in the offices were busy during the four days: they never answered our calls or those from the consulate.

While we kept the lines connected to the presses, the messages came from Salvador’s work in an educational center: “Are you okay?”, “Do you have a fever?”, they asked us every day.

That was the only exchange we had about our state of health: no doctor contacted us, no authority informed us about our fate, no one evaluated our state of health.

covid

Lucila Carzoglio & Salvador Marinaro

The worst news came through Salvador’s office. On Saturday at seven in the afternoon, he informed us that that night we would be transferred. The agency that gave the order was not one of those that we had tried to contact.

We had a few hours to pack and cover the valuables in our apartment. The neighbor on the second floor insisted that we keep our books in boxes. The next day, a disinfection team would enter our apartment. hers was left with stains, a strong chemical smell and some spoiled things.

Packing a few cans of tuna, a piece of cheese, sleep masks, and earplugs into a suitcase, we covered our paintings with plastic bags and folded up the rugs.

frames covered with plastic

A last minute call from the consulate to the boss of Salvador stopped the operation. She, as an intermediary, would submit our requests, presentations and medical certificates. Finally, an authority would review our state of health.

line

The doors of the department were blocked pending a new PCR.

Before setting the alarm they asked us if we had enough food for two weeks and left a bag at the door: I had half a kilo of pack chI heard (Chinese cabbage), five cucumbers and Chinese peppers, three heads of celery and two sausages.

The survival kit included the yellow bags with the danger sign, 50 antigen tests and two packages of pills that we must throw in the toilet before going to the bathroom. Despite the restrictions, we know we were lucky.

covid

Lucila Carzoglio & Salvador Marinaro

In the last month and a half, neighborhood committees and district offices have been in charge of people’s freedom, access to food and the right to care for our loved ones. You even have to ask authorization to go outside and take a plane to fly out of the country.

When we choose to live in Shanghai, we find a sprawling place, with people eager to grow, to open up, to connect with the world. Since 2020, the measures to contain the pandemic have only promoted isolation. Today we feel that the city we knew is beginning to disappear.

Line

Lucila Carzoglio and Salvador Marinaro are Argentine chroniclers and writers. They have been living in Shanghai for 6 years. They edit the Chopsuey magazine on contemporary China.



