Fear of an electric blackout in Spain: she rushed to buy cylinders, torches and stoves. Government: “We have energy autonomy”

“The question is not whether there will be a electric blackout, but when”. The words of the Austrian Defense Minister, Klaudia Tanner, referring not only to their own country but to all of Europe, they quickly spread to Spain causing an exponential growth of purchases of cylinders, torches, camping stoves, batteries and candles. Many citizens have flocked to hardware stores frightened by the possibility of finding themselves without light in a period in which the bill reached record figures, reaching over 200 euros per megawatt hour In october. The government and experts have been forced to publicly intervene to reassure the country on a scenario they deem almost impossible.

Hardware stores compare the situation to race for masks in the first phase of the pandemic or the one for the shovels during the Filomena snowstorm that hit Madrid last January. Leroy Merlin told a El Paìs to have seen the demand for generators and torches grow by 211% and 230% respectively since 25 October. José Manuel Buces, general manager of Super Ego, which supplies small shops and large spaces, had to reject new customers and limit purchases. In all businesses consulted by Spanish newspapers, sales have exploded, emptying entire departments, while growing on Google searches for terms “apagón“(Blackout) e “Survival kit”.

Some WhatsApp groups they shared conspiracy theories that relate the “plandemic“(A play on words between” plan “, that is” plan “, and pandemic) with”el gran apagón”As the goal of the New World Order. Pedro Fresco, general manager of the Ecological Transition of the Valencian Community, was among the first on social networks to intervene on what some have called a “Collective psychosis”: “Let’s not get carried away by conspiracy theories that take advantage of people. Many media outlets are giving all this incomprehensible credit”, He wrote recalling that Spain has a much higher supply capacity than demand.

The Minister of Ecological Transition did the same, Teresa Ribera, which defined Spain as an “energy island” accustomed to producing 95% of its energy internally. There Red Eléctrica de España, which manages the sector, has announced that they have a system capable of generating up to 107 gigawatts of power and there is “no objective indication” of a possible blackout. Much of the gas arrives on the territory not from Russian channels but from Algerian ones. Until recently there were two gas pipelines, one passed through the Morocco but it was closed on 31 October due to disagreements between the two African countries, the other enters Spain from Almeria, in Andalusia.

Domestic production makes the country less fragile to generalized problems throughout Europe and represents “a protection, an important barrier”, as Minister Ribera underlined. But the low interconnection with the continental electricity grids would prevent receiving aid in the event of internal problems. L’European Union argues that Spain should increase the interconnection rate from the current 2-3% to 15% by 2030. In 2016, however, Spain, Portugal And France they carried out a generalized blackout simulation to understand how they can work together to transfer the electricity supply between them. But there are also more immediate measures, including a temporary return to coal.