Fear of loneliness: why does it happen?

There is a big difference between feeling alone, which happens to everyone every now and then, and living with the constant phobia of being alone, a fear that conditions us and leads us to deal with convenient choices that may not represent us until now. bottom. Let’s see together how to recognize this fear and how to deal with this phobia to live better and boost one’s self-esteem.

Fear of loneliness can affect your life and your social relationships. Sometimes psychotherapy is essential to learn how to feel good alone, a fundamental prerequisite for feeling well then also with others, whether they are a partner, family or closest friends. Sometimes behind this fear there can also be a phobia of attracting around the wrong people who can hurt us, watch this video to find out more!

Fear of loneliness: what it consists of

By the term “fear of loneliness” is meant a state of anxiety and severe discomfort. Loneliness is seen as a ghost from which to escape. Everything stems from the fear of being alone that we could today define the true evil of the century. Today we always live online, eternally connected. This increases the tendency of people to be sought and wanted, in short gratified. It all starts with a problem of self-esteem that generates anxiety about loneliness and that in the end makes the person who suffers from it lose all boundaries away from his real goals. When you try fear of loneliness? It can happen after a breakup when the person has had experiences of abandonment that have had an outcome traumatic in its inner sphere.

After experiencing abandonment, the possibility of being alone again and feeling again without points of reference, triggers a strong anxiety. This happens when fear has ancient origins in the experience of childhood and the family sphere. Other times the fear of loneliness it binds to the present, for example if you have just ended an important relationship. We feel alone, we tend to seek support and company, indiscriminately. There loneliness after a love relationship that ends it becomes a metaphor for a failure and for the pain one feels. As we have seen fear of loneliness it can arise from the past or the present. But sometimes it also comes from the future, all those times that concerns the prediction of a future in which suddenly you imagine yourself, helpless, unable to manage the life to come.

Fear of loneliness: why are you afraid of being alone?

Feeling alone is a very common feeling. It happens to everyone, at various times and in the face of difficulties or why not, of the joys of life. It may be that we feel alone because we have been single for a long time or because we have just closed one relation. But whoever has a true and constant fear of loneliness lives with this thought every day of his life and the idea of ​​being alone causes discomfort, suffering and anguish. Fear of loneliness e who suffers from it they went through a really difficult time during the pandemic, which upset social relations and made it impossible for many to surround themselves with people. The pandemic has exposed those which are the negative aspects of loneliness without, however, highlighting the many advantages that being comfortable alone with oneself can bring to one’s life. Being alone is precious to get to know each other, to improve and also to grow as individuals. Sometimes fear of loneliness it turns into a real phobia that conditions every choice. How can this fear be resolved? When the emotional sphere is in pain and you live with fear of loneliness and fear of being abandoned, it is essential to let yourself be helped by a psychotherapist who will be able to guide the patient towards overcoming the problem, avoiding that he opts for supportive solutions and relationships. nail drives out nail.

Fear of loneliness: the origins behind this phobia

All human beings, some more or less, are afraid of being alone and are afraid of being rejected. It is an atavistic fear, which goes back to our origins and to the origin of humanity when those who were excluded from the group ended up risking their own lives. In short, being alone scares man, in an innate way. Over the years, as the human species has evolved, the meaning of loneliness has changed and it has also evolved becoming a purely subjective sentiment that is linked to the way we are perceived within society. Being alone doesn’t mean having no ideas around you. Being alone means feeling alone, too in the crowd. Loneliness is no longer a real state but its own perception which depends on one’s own ideas and on one’s own experience. This is why relationships with others often become confrontational and disappointing. One thing is there loneliness then, understood as feeling alone and another is the truth isolation which is easier to quantify based on real social contacts and distance from loved ones. Obviously isolation And loneliness they influence each other.

Fear of loneliness: the fear that is self-sustaining

In psychotherapy it is customary to say that fear of loneliness it maintains itself. This is because there is a definite link between loneliness and isolation and often the fear of being alone becomes a prophecy that comes true.

Those who are more predisposed to a sense of loneliness will have more attention to the fear of being isolated and have greater negative expectations in interactions with others. Those who suffer from fear of loneliness see the world and its relationships through subjective lens of his fear of being alone. Naturally the people to whom the phobic relates understand that the relationship is not fluid and even unconsciously they feel fear and move away increasing the sense of loneliness. Those who suffer at this point will have the confirmation that their fear is therefore real and therefore an increase of depression and anxiety, a vicious circle is thus triggered from which it is difficult to escape without the help of a professional through a path of psychotherapy.