Fear of loud roar in Venice: airplane breaks through the sound barrier

The loud noise was heard throughout the lagoon and in some areas of the Treviso area. Air Force exercises are underway at the nearby Istrana base

Moments of fear in Venice, when around 12 a loud roar similar to an explosion was heard throughout the city. According to the first reports, the rumble was so powerful that the windows of the houses in the lagoon shook. The noise was heard with greater violence in the East area, in the Cavallino-Treporti locality, but the roar was perceived throughout the Venetian province and also in the Treviso area.

The most probable hypothesis is that the roar is due to the breaking through of the sound barrier of a military fighter, the so-called sonic boom, quite frequent in the area given the proximity of the Air Force base, in Istrana, in the province of Treviso, where , according to what emerges, exercises were in progress.

What is the sonic boom The sonic boom occurs when an airplane reaches the speed indicated as Mach 1. The number explains the relationship between the speed of an object moving in a fluid and the speed of sound in that same fluid. The sonic boom, therefore, can also occur as soon as the plane and the sound are at the same speed. It is a phenomenon that always happens, but the roar it generates is perceived on the ground as more or less violent depending on the distance.