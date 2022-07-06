Fear of recession in Europe: the euro is trading at almost 1.03 dollars | AlMomento.Net

By

AGENCIES

Date: 07/06/2022



MADRID.- The euro depreciated this Tuesday to almost 1.03 dollars, its lowest value since November 2002, and European stock markets sank as fears of recession increased after the publication of weak data from the economy of the eurozone and investors take refuge in the greenback.

The euro was trading at $1.0251, down from $1.0433 in late European forex trading the previous day.

The currency also tumbled as investors watched aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation, in contrast to the European Central Bank, which plans more modest hikes.

The pound also tumbled to a two-year low below $1.21.

Stock indices in Frankfurt, London and Paris tumbled nearly 3 percent in trading on heightened fears of a protracted economic downturn across Europe.

The Milan Stock Exchange closed lower today and its FTSE MIB selective index fell 2.99%, to stand at 20,705.06 points, due to investors’ fear of a recession, when the euro marks minimums and dragged by the industry sector.

For its part, the FTSE Italy All-Share general index fell 2.91%, to 22,681.71 integers.

Wall Street was in tune with Europe, with the Dow down 1.86 percent as US investors returned from a three-day holiday weekend.

Economic growth in the euro zone faltered in June, a key survey showed on Tuesday, hurt by rising consumer prices.

S&P Global’s monthly Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which measures corporate confidence, fell to 52.0 in June from 54.8 in May.

However, the index, which hit a 16-month low, remains above the 50-point level, signaling expansion.

“The manufacturing sector is already contracting for the first time in two years, and the services sector has suffered a marked loss of growth momentum amid the cost of living crisis,” according to S&P Global.

“Growing fears of a recession are hitting the euro lower, while the dollar is soaring on bets that the Fed will continue to hike rates aggressively to control inflation,” City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta told AFP. .

“Today’s PMI data from Europe has highlighted the risk of a slowdown in growth at the end of the second quarter and raises the prospect of a contraction in activity in the coming months.”

The vice president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Luis de Guindos, foresees a rise in interest rates in the euro area in July of a quarter of a point.

Other members of the Governing Council also considered that a rise of a quarter of a point is appropriate so that the markets discount a rise in the price of low money.

By contrast, most Asian stock markets closed higher on growing speculation that US President Joe Biden is about to remove some of the Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods.

However, the mood on the stock exchanges has turned increasingly gloomy in recent months, as observers warn that sharp interest rate hikes aimed at curbing price rises could trigger a contraction, exacerbating the uncertainty caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The two major crude oil contracts fell more than 5 percent on Tuesday on growing recession concerns in oil-consuming nations.

At 1340 GMT, a barrel of Brent oil, the main international contract, was down 5.6 percent at $106.93, while the main US contract, WTI, was down 5.1 percent at $102.91. Dollars.

Investors were also aware of fresh Covid outbreaks in China that have led to city lockdowns.