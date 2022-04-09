It’s not always salmonella (thankfully). The fear of Kinder Ferrero eggs and eggs is rampant and there are many reports of symptoms attributable to this nasty infection. But what are salmonella symptoms really and what do we need to do to make sure it is?

Kinder Ferrero, fear is rampant. Diarrhea, vomiting, fever: yes, a salmonella infection can manifest itself like this but even less serious diseases have the same symptoms. In these situations, even if it is not easy, it is necessary to remain calm. To ascertain salmonella, specific tests are necessary, to be done in agreement with the doctor or pediatrician in the presence of clear and particularly suspicious symptoms.

I’m 105 confirmed cases of salmonella in Europe linked to contaminated Kinder products made in the Arlon plant in Belgium, another 29 awaiting investigation. Most salmonella cases occur in the UK (63), Belgium (26), France (20) and Ireland (10). No one in Italy so far that, fortunately, has its own reference plant, that of Alba, where contamination is not present.

In fact, the Arlon plant supplies most of Northern Europe. Our country, however, is no stranger to recalls: in fact, even here, between 6 April and today, the Kinder Surprise Maxi Smurfs And Miraculousi Kinder Surprise T6 ‘Chicks’ ei Kinder Schoko Bons. Maybe just as a precaution, but better this way.

Salmonella: when we really need to worry

It is not always salmonella even if we have diarrhea, vomiting and fever. As the children’s hospital explains Baby Jesustyphoid forms (typhoid fever and paratyphoid fever) occur with high fever and weakness, stomach and belly pains, diarrhea and loss of appetite. Untreated subjects can continue to have a fever for weeks or months and they can sometimes face serious complications.

In the non-typhoid forms (less severe) the symptoms vary from simple disorders of the gastrointestinal tract (fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea) to the more dangerous ones (bacteremia, septicemia or infections, for example of the bones or meninges) which they introduce themselves especially in frail subjects, children and subjects with immune system deficiencies.

Time is also a clue: the symptoms of the disease may indeed appear between 6 and 72 hours from the intake of contaminated food and continue for 4-7 days: therefore, if we have eaten a potentially dangerous product but at very different times, it is likely that we have contracted another infection (perhaps much less worrying).

In any case – we know how difficult it is – we try not to panic: in most cases, the Baby Jesus says, the disease has abenign evolution and does not require hospitalization.

How to be sure it’s salmonella

Like any infection, specific tests are required for it to be ascertained.

The diagnosis of salmonellosis is made with coproculture (culture examination of feces with identification of salmonella) – explains the pediatric hospital again – and, at a distance, with a blood test to evaluate the level of antibodies present directed against salmonella

The exam is simple, non-invasive and with a very reliable response.

What to do if we have salmonella

Normally for salmonella it is enough to make one supportive therapyie intake of rehydrating liquids (which serve to compensate for the water and salts lost with vomiting and diarrhea), lactic ferments and probiotics, on the other hand as for any other pathology that causes this symptom.

But be careful.

Although salmonella is a bacterial infection, the use of antibiotics is not recommended as it could lengthen the residence time of salmonella in stool or induce resistance. Hospitalization and the use of antibiotics are indicated only in severe cases (with extra intestinal symptoms), in newborns, infants under 3 months of age and in subjects with chronic degenerative diseases

Despite the fact that the name is very scary, it is absolutely not certain that we have contracted a salmonella infection and in any case recovery is almost always guaranteed.

Sources: Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital / Ministry of Health

