Fear of sanctions, Putin’s yacht leaves the port of Hamburg and returns to Russia

“Graceful”, the yacht that would be owned by Vladimir Putin, has left the shipyard in the port of Hamburg where it was to return in a hurry to Russia. The Kieler Nachrichten newspaper published on Monday a photo of the 82-meter luxury boat moored alongside the German navy corvette Emden.

The yacht, built in 2014 for a cost of around 87 million euros, had been in the port of the city for months, but after the revelation of the newspaper it immediately departed, thus sparking speculations that the president of the federation would have decided. to protect it from any sanctions of the European Union or Western countries, which could be decided in relation to the Ukrainian crisis. German newspapers claimed the boat was “fleeing” and cited Liz Truss, the British Foreign Secretary, who threatened severe sanctions and said there would be “nowhere to hide” for the inner circle. Putin men if the Russian leader goes ahead with an invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Superyacht Fan website, the five-deck steel and aluminum boat has a 15-by-three-meter indoor pool that can be transformed into a dance floor by hydraulically raising the floor. She has a helipad and her two 2,320 kilowatt engines are capable of speeds of up to 18.2 knots. According to Kieler Nachrichten, Graceful had been in the Blohm + Voss shipyard since September, where she had been fitted with two new large balconies and had her hull cleaned and engines overhauled. Putin loves the yacht, but he’s not sure it’s his. The owner is unknown but everyone believes that she actually belongs to the president who last May met Alexander Lukashenko on the Black Sea, right on board the “Graceful”, the president of Belarus, his main ally in Europe.