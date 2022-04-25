Fear of strict confinement due to COVID-19 in Beijing | Coronavirus | D.W.

The main central district of Beijing, Chaoyang, with 3.5 million people, ordered massive tests to be carried out on its inhabitants and those who work in that sector of the city, where several multinational companies and embassies operate.

Lines to get tested for the coronavirus surrounded shopping malls and office buildings. “If they detect a single case, this whole area could be affected,” said Yao Leiming, a 25-year-old office worker, as he waited to be tested.

Queues for COVID-19 tests, in Beijing.

Warnings of a Covid outbreak in the city sent Beijing supermarkets stampeding on Sunday in search of essential goods. Many products in the shopping delivery apps were sold out on Sunday night (04.24.2022) after the order to carry out tests was announced, but they restocked their stock on Monday.

Zhao, a Beijing resident, bought several bags of groceries including eggs and vegetables on Monday after hearing the mass testing order. The 31-year-old said he wanted to make sure his toddler had enough to eat if the family was ordered to stay home. “Adults can survive a few days, but it’s not the same for children,” said Zhao, who only gave his last name.

Wang, another supermarket shopper, said she feared “things will turn into Shanghai.” According to this 48-year-old woman, “people are anxious…everyone is hoarding products and we are afraid that things will run out.”

Confinement and concern in the markets

About thirty residential complexes in Beijing are currently undergoing a form of confinement, while gyms in the capital have had to cancel classes or close. Beijing, which has a population of 22 million, also imposed strict controls on entering the city, including the presentation of negative tests for covid-19.

A few days before the May 1 holiday, the mayor’s office also ordered travel agencies to suspend group excursions in the capital. Beyond this, life is still pretty normal in Beijing. Shops, restaurants and movie theaters remain open.

Health workers in Beijing.

But the markets are worried: the Chinese stock markets in Shanghai (-5.13%), Shenzhen (-6.48%) and Hong Kong (-3.85%) sank this Monday.

The capital has reported dozens of infections in the last week, including 19 new cases on Monday, following warnings that the virus had been circulating for days without being detected.

In the footsteps of Shanghai

However, the figures from Beijing are insignificant compared to those from Shanghai, which has registered more than half a million infections since March 1 and seeks to contain its worst outbreak of the virus in two years by following a zero covid policy that contemplates strict confinements. , mass testing and travel restrictions.

At the same time, China is trying to contain a wave of infections in Shanghai, where almost all of the 25 million inhabitants have been confined for several weeks. The Health Ministry reported 51 new deaths from the coronavirus in the Chinese economic capital on Monday, a record for the city.

Shanghai has struggled to provide fresh food to people in lockdown, while patients report problems accessing medical care for other ailments.

The authorities consider that this strategy helped China avoid the great health collapses seen in other parts of the world during the covid crisis, but at the same time its effects have hit companies and the population hard.

The term “hard lockdown” trended on Chinese social media over the weekend after images emerged from Shanghai of authorities sealing off building entrances with sheet metal.

rml (afp, efe)