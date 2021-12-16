Fear of Tom Hanks’ sister, her house in Italy goes up in flames

Via Facebook Sandra told what happened and thanked the rescue team who avoided the worst. “I learned a long time ago to never say that things can’t get worse. Last night he proved it again. Kev and I are fine, but now we don’t have a heating system, hot water and a hell of a mess,” he wrote. Sandra. “The firefighters were wonderful … They arrived quickly, did a good job and were very kind … Our neighbors were, as always, fabulous!”.

Tom Hanks’ sister and her husband moved to Italy in 2016, struck by the beauty of the landscapes. Previously they had lived in the Seychelles for 25 years, but after a holiday in Friuli they chose to radically change their lives and renovate an old farmhouse in Polcenigo, in the province of Pordenone.

The couple has no shortage of tropical climate and white beaches. “We are fine here … Staying at home is not a problem and these people are wonderful. I am lucky, the spirit of the people is extraordinary”, in fact declared the woman last year, during the lockdown.

