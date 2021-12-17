Fear of Totò Di Natale, robbed in his villa – Tuscany

The former footballer – one of the most effective strikers in the history of Serie A – and current coach known as Antonio, known as Totò, Di Natale, was robbed at his home in Empoli (Florence). According to what is learned from the police, a group of at least five people acted against him. One of the criminals would have pointed a gun at him and had a watch that Di Natale had on his wrist and an estimated value of about 30,000 euros. According to a reconstruction, the criminals would be stationed in the garden of the villa. When one of the former footballer’s family members returned and opened the door of the house, they would have come out of hiding places and pushed him inside, thus entering too, armed with a gun. At this point they would have found the whole family in front of them, including Totò Di Natale, who would take off the Rolex from his wrist and give it to one of the criminals. The robbers had the watch turned away.

Investigators do not rule out that they wanted to continue the robbery but that they may have escaped for some other reason, perhaps because they were alarmed by something. Among the hypotheses also that they could be in contact with an accomplice, a ‘stake’ who could have made them move away after being alarmed, perhaps by a passing car near the villa. The criminals, who spoke Italian without particular accents, acted with their faces covered by balaclavas and wearing gloves. The investigations are conducted by the mobile squad of the Florence police headquarters. Nine years ago, still in the same villa where Di Natale already lived, thieves stole a theft, taking away precious items and jewelery, managing to escape in time as soon as the alarm was triggered.