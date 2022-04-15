Fear of “unknown hepatitis” affecting children

European health authorities have recently sounded the alarm about the appearance of a “ hepatitis from unknown “, which has recently affected dozens of children, in some cases forcing minors to undergo emergency surgery. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has therefore suggested in recent days to all doctors to report and share information on cases of this hepatitis found in children up to the age of 16. The most numerous cases of the abnormal disease have so far been ascertained in the UK and Spain.

In Britain, in particular, there are already about seventy cases of this disease of unknown origin, most of them in children between the ages of 2 and 5. Some children have had a devastating course of the disease, which has turned into acute liver failure and with consequent hospitalization of the young patients with the abnormal disease. A small number of the unfortunates, the health authorities of her Majesty specified, were even forced to undergo a real transplant of liver. British Health, trying to find the cause of the recently occurring hepatitis, has hypothesized a connection between the latter and Covid, given that some of the children hospitalized in England tested positive for Sars-Cov 2. However, the The hypothesis in question appears, in the eyes of the ECDC representatives, to be very weak.

As for the Spanish situation, there are three cases of unknown hepatitis ascertained in Iberian territory, all currently under observation at a hospital in Madrid. The three Spanish patients are children aged between 22 months and seven years, with one of them requiring a liver transplant. According to local health leaders, all three are currently undergoing a clinical evolution “ favorable “.

Antonio Gasbarrini, full professor of Internal Medicine at the Catholic University and Director of the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences at the Gemelli Irccs Foundation in Rome, commented with the following words on the cases of unknown hepatitis identified in Europe and the hypothetical connection between the disease cited and Covid: “ Some viral infections, including Covid-19, are known to cause hepatitis, but what has occurred in the UK is not just transient liver inflammation, but actual acute liver failure that has led in some cases at liver transplants. 50 cases have been reported in England and 10 in Scotland in two months and compared to the rarity with which this event normally occurs, they represent an abnormal number. So the situation is worrying regardless of a possible, and for now not demonstrable, connection with Covid-19 “. The cases that are currently worrying Europe, then remarked the luminary,” they are also not related to known viral hepatitis, such as A, B, C, E “.