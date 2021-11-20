The thriller film tonight on TV: “Fear” Saturday 20 November 2021 at 9 pm on Iris (Canale 22)

Fear (Fear in English) is a 1996 film directed by James Foley and starring Reese Witherspoon and Mark Wahlberg.

Nicole is a 16-year-old teenage girl living in Seattle. The girl falls in love with David, who at first glance looks like the classic good guy. The two start a relationship and David is also introduced to his family, but the boy is not what he seems and the first to notice is Nicole’s father.

In a scene from the film when Nicole’s father rummages through her room, a reproduction of the Chucky doll is seen.

Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon (IPA: [ˈlɔːɹə ˈdʒini ɹi:z ˈwɪðəɹˌspuːn]; New Orleans, March 22, 1976) is an American actress, film producer, television producer, and entrepreneur.

She gained recognition for her role as Tracy Flick in Election (1999) and Elle Woods The revenge of the blondes (2001), which earned her two Golden Globe nominations. In 2005, she was recognized for her portrayal of June Carter in the film When love burns the soul – Walk the Line, for which she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film, the BAFTA for Best Actress in a Leading Role, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and the Academy Award for Best Actress. She later played the role of Cheryl Strayed in Wild (2014), which earned her her second Academy Award nomination in the Best Actress section.

Directed by James Foley

Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Mark Wahlberg and William Petersen

Source: WIKIPEDIA



