Fear The Walking Dead Coming To AMC With Season 7, Part 2

The Serie Fear the Walking Dead arrives with the second part of the seventh season and you can see from Monday, April 18 the story that picks up after the nuclear explosion and how Victor Strand manages to survive in a devastating adventure, we will also see Wes in a character with many nuances extremes that will make everyone else tremble.

The actor Colby Hollman, who plays Wes, assures that there will be much more action and the public will find another of his facets, the drama increases and the desire to survive much more, there will be new challenges and the mystery continues in this prequel to The Walking Dead.

“We know that fans are waiting to find out what happened with the end of the first part of this season seven, as many of them chose the family, we could see how Victor had his way with the community, but we also saw how many people did not survive. , others maintained a chaotic emotional stress, so this new part will have much more and will resolve many doubts, ”Colby revealed in an interview with M2.

“It was incredible to explore everything about Wes because he has many sides to find, he has a fragile part that he doesn’t like to show, he has to believe and have confidence in the system, in other people, something that is not easy for him because he lost his brother, so yes there is a whole trip through his head, ”he added during the talk via zoom.

since it premiered The Walking Dead in October 2010, since many years have passed and the series has remained in the minds and hearts of viewers, but when it arrived Fear The Walking Dead In 2015, the audiences’ gazes have remained until today, so the key for this type of show to remain among such a diversity of content is due to the story and characters in each season.

“I know that we have had a very successful show, we seek to keep the stories and characters quite fresh, we are not afraid of doing something new and innovating on what we already know about this series, bringing new experiences, a new feeling of uncertainty and anguish, we believe that everything is possible and the fans love it, that makes us feel very comfortable and satisfied”, commented the American actor born in Alabama.

“It is also to keep what you do with your character real, that is our base that no matter what happens with the history of your role, it is to keep you real and passionate about what you do on screen,” he added immediately.

Many of the fans have surely questioned whether there is any fear during the filming or if the actors themselves scare each other when making the series, because Colby is not very fearful, however there is an immense adrenaline rush when filming inside of the sets.

“On set it is very stressful to do this type of scenes because in addition to being very intense, getting into this story where there are zombies, because you have to be in battle practically all the time is crazy, but I am not a very scared person I’ve been like that since I was little, I don’t get scared easily and when you see walkers on sets it’s fun, I like to do it, it’s a cool feeling, “he said.

24 hours apart from the premiere in the United States, AMC presents season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead. In Mexico it can be seen from Monday, April 18 at 11:00 p.m.

keys

For Colby, a metaphor between the series and human beings is that sometimes “we become zombies” he considers that each person has their own mind and actions, but prefers to stay with “You will attract what you are and what you want”, without judging. to nobody.

Among the differences he has with Wes “He is very intense and evil, but it is cool to be able to represent someone other than me, although he also has a big heart and I like that.”

The series stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Rubén Bladesbetween many more.

Scott M. Gimple is executive producing, and the showrunners are Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert, and Michael E. Satrazemis.

