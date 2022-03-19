Fear The Walking Dead: Prequel to the drama has a premiere date on the AMC+ platform

Fear the Walking Dead will return in a month with season 7B and new episodes, which will show the return of a major character according to the promotional trailer. But before these arrive, AMC+ will release the prequel Dead in the Water.

Fear the Walking Dead is currently on hiatus, but is scheduled to return on Sunday, April 17 through the broadcast network AMC and the platform AMC+with an intense season 7B, which brings back one of the most important characters in The Walking Dead universe, who disappeared at the end of the fourth installment of the spin-off series starring Lenny James like Morgan Jones.

Fear the Walking Dead Prequel to Premiere on AMC+ in April

While the drama is back with new episodes, the Fear the Walking Dead prequel that was announced in March of last year will debut on fan screens a week early. A new drama called Dead in the Waterwhich will have Nick Stahl like Riley, is scheduled to air on April 10 this year through the streaming platform AMC+ as confirmed by the Comicbook site this Friday.

With this series, the universe about the walkers will delve into one of the most intriguing plots of Fear the Walking Dead and will largely explain what happened in the sixth season, when Stahl appeared in the second half of this installment. According to the synopsis, Dead in the Water transports fans to the eve of the apocalypse, where a conflicted officer and a new father struggle to survive just as the apocalypse strikes.

Shipmates turn one by one without explanation, and the submarine USS Pennsylvania becomes a walker-filled, nuclear-powered death trap with no way out. Undoubtedly, the prequel to Fear the Walking Dead will tell the background story that will explain many things that the drama did not narrate in season 6, especially how Morgan got the key to the submarine, which represented one of the great mysteries at that time. moment.

Dead in the Water will have Nick Stahl reprising his role as Riley, who appeared on Fear the Walking Dead season 6.

It’s worth noting that The Walking Dead universe continues to expand as the original series heads toward the end of Season 11B, which is currently airing. AMC is also planning to release the anthology drama this summer. Tales of the Walking Deadwhich will feature six episodes focusing on some established characters and some new ones.

Last week, AMC also announced the arrival of Isle of the Deadan upcoming spin-off that will set its story in New York while focusing on Maggie and Negan, the characters from Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan on The Walking Dead. In the meantime, fans will have a chance to watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 7B and stay tuned for what Madison Clark will have to say (kim dickens) when I come back.