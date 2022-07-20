‘Fear The Walking Dead’ says goodbye to one of its protagonists after seven seasons

The closure of the seventh season of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ will mean two important changes for the AMC series. Soon, we will see the return of Madison Clark, whom we left for dead when Kim Dickens left the post-apocalyptic spin-off in the fourth season. But before that return occurs, an unexpected farewell has been experienced in the penultimate episode of the current delivery.

Alycia Debnam-Carey in ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

The fifteenth chapter of the seventh season, entitled “Amina” and premiered yesterday on linear in the United States, It was the last one in which we will see Alicia Clark, the young woman played by Alycia Debnam-Carey from the start of the series.. Thus, one of the most recognizable faces of the project moves away from the franchise, although his return in the future is not ruled out, since his closure, against all odds seeing his latest plot, has been quite open.

“To my dear ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ family, tonight marks the end of the extraordinary and transformative journey of playing Alicia Clark“, Debnam-Carey has expressed on Instagram. “It has been the best training camp as an actress and I have had the opportunity to grow and learn,” adds the actress, who only has good words to review this long experience: “It has been exciting, challenging, fun, tough and inspiring“.

Changes of winds

“I was 21 when I started this crazy journeybut now at 28, after 7 years and 100 episodes, I have decided that the time had come to turn the page as an actress and a person,” says the interpreter. This means that we will not see Debnam-Carey in the already confirmed eighth season of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’although it won’t take long to meet her again in other projects. His next challenge will be starring in the Hulu drama ‘Saint X’for which he signed at the beginning of May when Victoria Pedretti left due to “creative differences”.