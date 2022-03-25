Fear the Walking Dead season 7 continues in April

There are only a few weeks left for us to see the end of the seventh season of the zombies and as is traditional in this series, each season is divided into parts. AMC presents the trailer and the key art of season 7B of Fear the Walking Deadwhich opens in April.

In the second half of season seven, months have passed after the nuclear explosion and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he cruelly monopolizes the decision of who will have a chance to survive. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but it has instilled in them a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking the Strand tower by force to continue their search for Father, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. .

Victim of a mysterious illness and haunted by the repercussions of her past actions, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) now serves as the reluctant leader of Teddy’s former followers. Morgan (Lennie James), struggling to hold out hope of reuniting with his family, knows that Alicia is key to his survival. Alicia’s declaration of war exacerbates Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas, and with it, new threats emerge from all sides.

In addition, in this new edition of eight new episodes you can see the return of one of its key protagonists:

“Madison Clark is a fundamental character for the TWD universe, she is heroic, complex, a person who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence”Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer, said in a statement. “Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength and brilliance will electrify the TWD universe once again, and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.”he added.

Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, Cristine Evangelista and Rubén Blades. Produced by AMC Studios, it is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, and the showrunners are Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert and Michael E. Satrazemis.

You can read: AMC renews Fear The Walking Dead for an eighth season

The AMC television channel can be seen in Colombia through: Claro (SD 707; HD 1707), Directv (SD 210; HD 1210), Movistar (SD 608; HD 873) and Tigo/Une (SD 49; HD 285).