Fear The Walking Dead Season 8: Premiere date and what to expect from Madison’s return

Although there is talk of spin-offs in the world of The Walking Dead, little has been revealed about the first and oldest of them, Fear The Walking Dead, which is preparing for an impressive eighth season with the return of an old character.

October 13, 2022 9:13 p.m.

The Serie Fear the Walking Dead It started airing in August 2015, it is now shooting its eighth season and fans are curious to see what comes next. After the shocking ending of the seventh installment, which revealed the unexpected return of Madison (kim dickens). Unfortunately, his return occurs one day after the death of his daughter Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), now the new installment seems to be preparing with the story of everything that Madison was doing and the organization to which she belongs that kidnaps children.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 8: When will the show hit AM screens?

The seventh season of Fear The Walking Dead received a poor response from viewers, but the creators promise to come back with a shocking story for the eighth installment. According to information that has been emerging, filming has been moved from Austin, Texas to Savannah, Georgia due to more attractive tax incentives. However, this will allow the creators of the series to come up with new stories.

Let us remember that the series has undergone changes in the past, since it toured part of the southern United States and northern Mexico and new groups were added. The fourth season of Fear the Walking Dead was directed by Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, although some fans thought that AMC would change showrunners, it seems that is not the case.

The filming of the eighth season of Fear The Walking Dead began in June 2022. If this is true, fans could see the new installment premiere in early 2023. A spin-off series of The Walking Dead: Dead City starring Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for April 2023. It would make sense for TWD Fear to air before that new project.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 8: What Will Happen With The Return Of Madison And Her Organization

The first eight episodes of the eighth season of Fear The Walking Dead, which will probably consist of 16 chapters, could start airing in February and will directly follow the premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City. Fans eagerly awaited Madison’s return, but were disappointed that there was no reunion between her and her daughter Alicia.

Madison was discovered working for PADRE and stealing children for the organization. We will know more about this mysterious group next season. Also, our survivors will be looking for a new place to live after leaving Texas, which has become a nuclear wasteland. Sadly, familiar faces like Howard (Omid Abtahi), John Dory Sr. (Keith Carradine) and Wes (Colby Hallman) will not be present, after they were killed.