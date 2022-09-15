Fear The Walking Dead: What does Amina mean and what connection does she have with Madison Clark

The seventh season of Fear The Walking Dead showed us an episode called “Amina”, which was not only number 100, but had a major connection to Madison Clark and this was what it really meant.

September 15, 2022 5:06 p.m.

The fifteenth episode of the seventh season of Fear the Walking Dead It is number 100 and also bears the name of an important character who appeared in the final moments of the installment. Although he may not seem like it, “Amina” is a familiar name to fans of the show, but he hasn’t been on the show in a while and is highly connected to Madison Clark (played by kim dickens).

Fear The Walking Dead: Alicia finds the videotape named Amina

In episode 15, Alice (Alycia Debnam-Carey) has one last mission: rescue a friend from a burning tower while fighting the infection that is slowly killing her. When we first read the promotional description for the episode, we assume that friend is Madison, with her refined discretion. Actually, it is much more complicated than that. The friend he is chasing is a hallucinated girl in a gas mask who turns out to be a younger version of herself.

The other friend is Victor Strand (colman sunday), and saving him means that Alice may have saved the part of herself that still wants to see the good in people. But what did Amina mean? The reality is that Amina is the name of the videotape that Alicia finds in this episode, which turns out to be a conversation with Madison that she recorded with Althea “Al” (Maggie Grace) at the time. The episode features flashbacks of highlights from the conversation, which was shown in its entirety in season four after Madison’s “death”.

Amina’s story is about a bird that crashed through the windows of the house where the Clark family vacationed when Alicia and Nick (Frank Dillane) were still children. The bird’s wings were broken, but Alicia and Nick were determined to take care of it, feeding it and giving it drip water. The bird was not supposed to survive, but one day it began to fly around the living room. The children named the bird Wilhemina, or Amina for short.

Fear The Walking Dead: Madison Explains Who Amina Was To Her Family

The significance of Amina’s miraculous healing lies in Madison’s love for children in the trying times of the apocalypse. Madison tells Amina’s story, citing her children as the only reason the bird hoped to survive. She breaks down and says that she wants to find a place for her children to keep hope. In fact, Amina’s story prompted her to make the stadium a community in the early seasons.

Interestingly, moving on to the seventh season of Fear The Walking DeadAlice meets another bird who “shows her the way”. The bird prompts Alicia to seek out and rescue Strand, whom she believed to be hopeless. In a final gesture of acknowledgment that she must stay alive to help the humans, she helps the bird escape from the burning tower. The resurrection of Amina’s concept was a sign that Madison would be back soon, something that was confirmed in the final episode of the seventh installment.