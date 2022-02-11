Feast of Lovers, presentation of the poetry book Pearls of Opal by Eva Maria Capriotti

There is great expectation for the presentation of the poetry book “Opal Pearls” by Eva Maria Capriotti, Sunday 13 February in the Kursaal room at 5 pm, under the aegis of the Municipality with the collaboration of the Lido degli Aranci and Leggi 54 associations Published by Costa Edizioni, it collects over 120 poems, mostly composed during the lockdown period, with a preface by the journalist Tiziana Capocasa who writes “words like stones with multiple facets, full of hope and good omen. Captivating, they encourage life. The author manages to convey well-being, the inner torment calms down in the search for beauty; the essence of everything you need to live, dream and regenerate “. There is no shortage of love poems that will be read, along with many others, to celebrate the Lovers’ Day. “Many friends will give a precious contribution and will make this event special – informs the author with a twitter. We are all in the same boat, rather in the same waters. Poetry shows us this immensity of water now agitated, now motionless, alive, generous, dangerous. Wonderful journey into the heart of the human being “. In addition to the mayor, Enrico Piergallini, Professor Giarmando Dimarti, Filippo Massacci with readings by Massacci himself, president of Leggi 54, Clarita Baldoni, Ermanna Zarrolli and the young Marcello Rosati will attend the event. Moderator of the event Tiziana Capocasa. Participants are required to receive the super green pass as per anti Covid provisions.