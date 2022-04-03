Feathers, classics of Hollywood glamor

The feathers They are not a new element in women’s clothing. This detail stood out in the middle of the 20th century, the date on which the golden age of Hollywood. Iconic actresses like Ginger Rogers and María Félix wore them at big gala events decades ago and, now in 2022, this element returns to fashion at the hands of fashionistas like Nicky Hilton, Queen Letizia and Zendaya.

“They are the focal point of the looks and depending on how you use them, they can be a fun option to wear in different events during the day”, comments the image consultant Carol Quintero. In addition, feathers have also been part of the most recent fashion catwalks in the collections of fashion houses such as Chanel, Gucci and Balenciaga.

fashion tips

The expert mentions that a casual look for the day it could be a long-sleeved shirt with feathers on the cuffs or pants that also have this element on the hems. If you don’t want the outfits look very overloaded, opt for garments of a single tone. “Remember that the area where you place the feathers will have more visual volume than the rest of the body. Therefore, it is preferable to use them in areas that you want to highlight,” says Quintero.

For the eveningit goes well to combine them with fabrics with transparency, glitter and lace. Prints are not recommended because the look will be overloaded by having an excess of textures and colors. If you have a more classic style, you can also be encouraged to use small accessories that have this detail such as handbags or high heels.

high gala

At the Vanity Fair 2022 party, which is held after the Oscars ceremony, actress Dakota Johnson wore an elegant long Gucci dress with rosewood feathers. Her outfit also had sequins in the same shade.