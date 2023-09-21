Featherweight: He claims the singer has forgotten the person who discovered his talent, “we should be grateful”

Once again the famous singer of corridos tumbados, featherweight is in the eye of the storm after it was revealed that he no longer maintains any kind of communication with the man who discovered his talent for music, causing different reactions among his fans.

This was during an interview with various media outlets where the Mexican regional icon, “coyote” It turns out that the interpreter of “Lady Gaga” and “She Dances Alone” doesn’t speak to the man who somehow gave her her first break in the entertainment industry.

The singer is one of the most famous in 2023. Photo: Special

Who invented featherweight?

In a brief meeting with various entertainment media, one of the great voices of Mexican regional, “El Coyote”, confessed that featherweight He has few details as a person, because apparently he doesn’t know how to be grateful to those who extended a hand to him at the beginning of his career.

Without hiding anything, the artist of “Arboles de la Barranca” said that Peso Pluma was discovered as a singer by his friend Miguel Ruiz López, who told him that the biggest personality of corridos tumbados no longer had any kind of relationship. Doesn’t keep. with them.

He revealed, “There are details about Peso Pluma. For example, the person who discovered him as a singer is Miguel Ruiz López, right now he doesn’t talk to him, he doesn’t answer any calls Are.”

“El Coyote” asked Mexican regional journalists and his colleagues to be grateful for ending the controversy.

“In life you have to be grateful,” he said.

How much does Peso Pluma charge for a concert?

Seconds before exposing new scandal Featherweight, “El Coyote” He revealed that he had tried to take the bullfighting idol to his son’s party, however, he was surprised to learn that he was charging 20 million pesos for a private concert.

He said, “I’m not going to pay him 20 million pesos to sing for me, that’s what he’s charging.”

He is the greatest personality of the lying corridors. Photo: Special

