Featherweight spends more than half a million pesos on tennis for himself and his team

featherweight Spends more than five million pesos on tennis for himself and his team, we will tell you the details of this purchase.

singer featherweight He continues to be in trend not only because of his music and the cancellation of some of his upcoming concerts, but also because of the $30 thousand he spent on tennis shoes, which he has dedicated to giving to his team.

A site specializing in sneakers, Complex uploaded a video to my account youtube In which they participate with some celebrities for the section“Sneaker Shopping” To buy tennis shoes, in this case it was the Mexican’s turn featherweightWho did not skimp and got different and special pairings for his team.

Some of the celebrities coming to the show are, Christian Pulisic, Maluma, Kid Laroi, Adam Levineamong others.

Singer attended Who Of Complex To store flight club in new york Where they have a huge variety of their own models for collectors and sneaker lovers.

When asked about the tennis model he likes the most, the artist mentioned that he used Nike Air Force, and said that he liked being the second Mexican to be featured in that section.

“Being Mexican I think it’s great. It’s amazing that Mexican artists come here, because I know Canelo was here and for me it’s an honor to be the second Mexican to come here. I’ve loved Nikes since I was a kid and still do. I always wore white Air Force every day, it was my routine. “It was Air Force or no one,” The singer says in the section.

He also confessed that he owned about ten pairs of white tennis shoes, Air Force Because those are what he usually uses on stage and what are currently in rotation.

The most special thing about this program was that Mexicans paid a total of 32 thousand dollars for tennis shoes, which was equivalent to 500 thousand Mexican pesos.

He bought some of these models for himself and his team members Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95, Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low, Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 “British Khaki”, Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined”, Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 “Olive”, Adidas Yeezy Slide “Onyx”, Nike Air Zoom Vomero “Supersonic”, Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 MIDamong others.