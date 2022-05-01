Features, analysis and opinions of the phone

The best and the worst

If we look for a phone with good performance, the Realme GT Neo 2 is one of the best options for less than 400 euros. Outstanding performance as one of its strong points but not the only one: the phone has a long-lasting battery and a very interesting fast charge (half an hour to reach the total) but it also meets other aspects such as the construction of the phone, the design or the screen.

What is the worst? The camera of the Realme GT Neo 2 is not the best for the mid-range. The photographs are improvable compared to other rivals of the same price. There are also other small drawbacks, although they are increasingly common in phones on the market: it does not allow storage to be expanded with microSD, nor does it have a headphone jack port to listen to music.

If you are looking for a balanced mobile in all aspects, the phone is one of the best options. if you are looking for one protruding camera at a low price, it may not be the best phone you’ll find. Even so, one of its main advantages is that the Realme GT Neo 2 is a complete mobile phone with quality features in general.

Price range

The phone is available at a price of around 400 euros despite the fact that its original price or its launch price is 549.99 euros in total. But there are two versions. The top model of 12GB with 256GB storage has a price of around 400 euros in its three different colors (blue, black or green) The lower model, with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM is priced at about 349.99 euros on offer and with a launch price of 449.99 euros in total.

From the Realme website we can get the mobile with these prices, with delivery in one to three business days, free shipping and 14-day return.

On Amazon the price is similar: the Realme GT Neo 2 is priced at around 400 euros for the top model in any of the three colors. But we can get the 8 GB RAM version with 128 GB storage more affordable: only 309 euros in both blue and black.

If we take a look at camelcamelcamel, the comparator shows us what are the highest and lowest prices of the phone on Amazon. The maximum price is 407 euros in November 2021 and its lowest price in April 2022 is 309 euros. The phone has an average price of about 350 euros, approximately.

In which operators can it be obtained

We cannot get the Realme GT Neo 2 from any carrier. Most operators do not have phones Realme brand phones so we will have no choice but to find an alternative if we want a contract with an operator or payment in installments. Or settle for buying the mobile in any specialized store and without associating any company or any specific rate.

Although we can not get the Realme GT Neo 2 with no operator If what we are looking for is to buy it in installments, we can do it in many phone stores that will allow us to finance the mobile in twelve, twenty or thirty installments.

Technical data

What are the technical specifications of the realme mobile phone? How many megapixels does your camera have? How many camera sensors does it have? What processor do you use? These are all the technical data of the Realme GT Neo 2 that you must take into account before buying the mobile in any of its two versions.

Dimensions 162.9mm x 75.8mm x 8.6mm outstanding construction Weight 200 grams Not very light but manageable Screen 120Hz E4 AMOLED display With FHD+ resolution Operating system realme UI 2.0 based on Android Updated and many options Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G An outstanding power RAM 8GB or 12GB great performance Storage 128GB or 256GB of storage Not expandable with microSD Battery 5000mAh With fast charge 65W main chamber 64 megapixel camera High-quality photos and videos wide angle camera 8 megapixels with f/2.3 aperture For larger photos macro camera 2 megapixels with f/2.5 For detailed photos Frontal camera 16 megapixels with f / 2.4 With modes for selfies connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Great speed to navigate ports USB 2.0 Type C / Dual Nano SIM No headphone jack Available colours NEO green, NEO blue, NEO black modern and current design

ADSLZone review

Is the Realme GT Neo 2 a good mobile? It depends on what you are looking for. It is not the best phone on the market for 400 euros if you are looking for an excellent quality camera. It is not recommended for you if what you want is take good professional photographs and check email. Yes it is if you are looking for a balanced mobile with great power, outstanding performance and a good screen.

The Realme GT Neo 2 complies in all aspects if we are looking for a balanced phone. It is not outstanding in any except in power. It is not a good option if you are looking for a quality camera or if you want the best photos on the market. Nor will you notice that you have a premium mobile in your hands since its construction is made of plastic although it is comfortable when holding it.

It passes in all the sections despite the fact that the camera is a bit short, as we say It is a terminal with modern, contemporary design and that offers us a highly valued fast charge in times when we do not stop running that will allow us to have it ready in the time it will take to shower and get dressed to leave home.

User opinion

What are users saying on Amazon? Users highlight its facial recognition, comfort or value for money of the mobile, although some also highlight negative aspects that we must take into account.

Paco, with a review November 2021 on Amazon, says the following:

“People don’t know what they want…they put up with everything, but if you want my humble opinion, this mobile is a high-end phone at half the price. So much so that I’ve seen youtubers making the comparison with an iPhone 13… In short, don’t think twice about it, this is a great phone with a good battery “with 10 hours of screen use” as seen in the screenshot …charges in 36 minutes from 0…. good photos (magnificent at night), good video recording, etc.etc.etc. whoever faults this phone, is that he is bored. Good price for a great mobile…don’t hesitate to buy it, you won’t regret it”.

For his part, Javier Ignacio Vejarano Pastora, with a comment from November 2021 and referring to the 8 GB model with 128 GB of storage, says the following:

“Actually I have returned it because the bluetooth does not have the rSAP mode (remote SIM) to connect it to my car and use the external antenna. For the rest, my rating has to be taken with caution because I’ve only had it for a few days and I haven’t tested it in depth, but I can affirm that: It’s very fluid, the screen is excellent, the fingerprint detection is spectacularly fast, facial recognition is amazing because you get to wonder if it has really checked your face. In short, fast, fluid, 120 Hz screen and solvency with any application”

In February 2022, an unidentified user on Amazon indicates the following:

“How can you see in the video the camera works pretty bad, when zooming the image is no longer sharp. The front camera also works fine. The other functions of the phone work as they should, but very low quality and price. I returned it after a week of use because I wanted to give it a try, although as soon as I received it I had problems (the USB Jack cable and a protector were missing). On the part of Amazon everything Ok, as always”

Ismael has the same complaints in a January 2022 comment:

“Happy and disappointed, even though he already knew what was there. The mobile is a cucumber but very improvable. Faults: -the camera module and cameras -the dual speaker but on top is the call speaker and it shows -quality/price is supposed to be top, because I can already tell you that what you pay after €300 is for marketing and for youtubers, a big realme mistake, I almost didn’t buy it for that reason (very important to take into account) Even so, the bug surprises for good. Better than little, in case you doubt”

Similar mobiles

If you want to buy the Realme GT Neo 2 but you have not been convinced, you may be wondering what are some of the similar phones, what are some of the alternatives that we must take into account to compare with this smartphone.

The Xiaomi Mi 11T for about 400 euros is one of the main phones that we must take into account as an alternative to the Realme GT Neo 2. A smartphone with 108 megapixel professional camera and with a 120 Hz AMOLED AdaptiveSync screen. In addition, 67W fast charge on a 5,000 mAh battery. Available in memory options with 128 GB or 256 GB accompanying RAM.

Another of the rivals or phones similar to the Realme GT Neo 2 is the Opppo Find X3 Neo 5G. A phone that we can buy or buy if we look for a mobile with an excellent camera for photo and video. A 50-megapixel camera with Sony Sensor plus a SuperVOOC 2.0 65W fast-charge battery that allows up to four hours of video playback in just five minutes connected to plug.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is another of the three bets or alternatives that we can have to the Realme mobile. Also with a price range between 350 and 400 euros, the Samsung phone with 128GB of storage internal expandable, with 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display or with fast charge. In addition, it boasts a camera with Space Zoom 30X or an excellent quality screen with 120 Hz.

Frequent questions

What are the frequent questions you may have before buying the Realme GT Neo2? Is the phone worth it? What functions does it have or what does it include?

What colors is it available in?

The two versions of the mobile are available in blue, black and green.

No, we cannot expand the storage with a microSD card, but both the 128 GB version and the 256 GB version allow us enough space to Photographsvideos or to install as many applications and games as we want.

Does it have a 3.5 headphone jack?

not the phone does not have a headphone jack so we must use headphones with a Bluetooth connection or a USB-C cable adapter to a headphone jack.

Yes, the phone has 65W SuperDart charging for fast charging.

Is it designed to play?

It has a GT Mode 2.0 for smooth gaming. In addition, it has a dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 600 Hz that allows the panel to respond quickly to your demands in the game.

