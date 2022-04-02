Features, data sheet and opinions of the phone

A complete smartphone with a quality camera and outstanding performance in an ideal phone for those who want have the battery charged in a few minutes or for those looking for a comfortable phone to carry and use

The best and the worst

One of the main advantages of this Xiaomi mobile phone is its fast charging. The phone promises us a 100% charge in just 17 minutes with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology. In just ten minutes of charging we can get up to eleven hours of calls or five hours of navigation, as promised by the brand itself. Another advantage is a quality camera, a 6.67-inch flat screen in a smartphone that is comfortable to carry and hold despite its size, without slipping through your hands.

Although its fast charge is outstanding, the autonomy of the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro can be improved. It promises up to a day of use for each full charge, but it does not exceed six or seven hours of intense use if we are going to play or have the screen on with maximum brightness. In addition, another drawback is the Xiaomi camera: although there are many megapixels, the quality is not the best on the market.

Price range

a phone that around 600 euros but it will depend on the moment where you buy it that we can find some offers that make us get it cheaper. The official Xiaomi store through the Internet, in Spain, sells us the Xiaomi 11T Pro for 649.99 euros in its lower model. If we want more space (the version with 256 GB) the price is 699.99 euros, although we can find offers.

Using the camelcamelcamel comparator and based on the price of the phone in Amazon Spain, the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro has had its maximum price in the online store at 649.99 euros. But its minimum price in January 2022 was 537 euros. How much is the Xiaomi 11T Pro normally worth? Although we can find specific offers, the average price is usually around 600 euros in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In which operators can it be obtained

There are several operators that offer us the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro if we contract any of their rates and want to pay in installments. Or simply if we want to pay in a single installment, but through this and without buying the unlocked phone. We can get it at Movistar, Vodafone, Orange or Yoigo.

With Orange we can achieve it without permanence and cash without fee for 671 euros. But we can also get it with a rate in 30 installments with a price from 16 euros per month and without any initial payment (a price from 480 euros). But it will depend on the Orange rate you choose and the terms you choose.

Vodafone also offers us the mobile phone from 12.75 euros per month if we choose to pay in 36 months for the 256 GB model or we can pay in cash for 576 euros. It will depend if you are a client, if you have a portability or a new number.

In Movistar we can get the phone with a Xiaomi Mi Band 4C as a gift financing it from twelve months to thirty-six months with prices that vary from approximately 62 euros to around 23 euros per month. We can also get it in a single installment for 699 euros with free and fast shipping.

Technical data

These are all the technical details and features that you should take into account if you want a Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro. A phone with a great screen quality, with several internal storage options and with a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging. It has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G… These are all its technical characteristics.

Dimensions 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 big but comfortable Weight 204 grams Heavy but easy to hold Screen DotDisplay AMOLED 6.67″ excellent quality OS MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 One of the most common layers Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Enough power for everything RAM 8GB RAM Good performance Storage 128GB or 256GB of storage No microSD card slot Battery 5000mAh with fast charge Incredible fast charging main chamber 108 megapixels Good quality other sensors 8MP + 5MP Improvable, some details are lost camera features Night mode, AI, video… Intuitive and easy to use Frontal camera 16 megapixels With Night Selfie Mode connectivity WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G Speed ​​on all your connections positioning GPS, Galileo, GLONASS Enough ports USB Type-C port No headphone port

ADSLZone review

Fast charging is a point in favor of this phone in times when we are always in a hurry: it is not necessary to leave it overnight and it is enough to plug it into the power while we get dressed so that it is completely ready for hours. Though his burden is outstanding, its battery is improvable and a little more autonomy is missed if we are going to spend hours and hours with the screen on.

Xiaomi also boasts a camera of more than 100 megapixels that we have already seen in other mobile phones of the brand and it offers us quality, yes, but we are not facing one of the best cameras on the market. We will get good images for any average use in mobile photography but we cannot choose it if we look for the smartphone that will take the best photo on the market. It complies, it has different camera modes (time lapse, slow motion, night…) and it is compatible with RAW.

Like so many current phones, Xiaomi’s no headphone port so we will have no choice but to use wireless Bluetooth headphones or a USB-C cable to jack port converter if we want to use the helmets we already have. Even so, we will have to do it wirelessly if we want to listen to music while we are recharging its battery.

User opinion

According to users of amazonthe Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro is a mobile phone with 71% of positive opinions among the global evaluations and among the reviews, concepts such as “fast charge”, “quality of photos”, “good quality” stand out … In addition, users highlight the quality of the screen and the quality of the camera.

I bought it with a discount that was applied by Amazon and since the previous one was already more dead than alive, I decided on this Xiaomi. The truth is that I have not had any problem with the proximity detector, as others say in the comments, it works perfectly for me, the mobile works very fast, the load is amazing and in 16 minutes you have it complete from 0% to 100%, the camera is very good quality and it comes with very interesting effects, the fingerprint sensor is great and the facial recognition is great too, the shipping was fast and the color looks really cool. I don’t usually write reviews but since I have seen people leaving bad comments about the device I have decided to write it since it works great for me. Although it is true that if I had not gotten the discount I would not have bought it and I would have decided on another cheaper model, but I do not regret it at all, very happy with my purchase

Not all are opinions in favor of the Xiaomi mobile and Carlos Chinesta Sevilla leaves a comment in November 2021 on Amazon that says the following:

I won’t beat around the bush. It is NOT a phone to do professional video and it is not a phone to play demanding titles for a long time. The Snapdragon 888 is a beast, and this phone has plenty of power to perform everyday tasks that any other phone can do. Of course, the 120HZ are appreciated and its fast charge is amazing. although the battery dies in this mode of constant use. But I have returned it, I have returned it because for the basics, so much telephone is not necessary, and for the high demand of graphic processing, it gets too hot and does not perform like an 888. (…)

On the other hand, ARG also complains about the proximity sensor in a comment in November 2021 in the 8 GB model with 128 GB of RAM.

Xiaomi started very well and is headed for failure, like so many other Chinese technology companies. The new Xiaomi mobiles have a design flaw by not housing a proximity sensor and replacing it with software that simply does not work, good luck trying to listen to audios on WhatsApp without your screen going black. Not recommended

what do you think users on Xiaomi official website? There are 146 opinions that value the phone with five stars, four that value it with four stars and two that value it with two stars. Some of the users highlight that it is a thin phone, with little weight or with a very fast battery charge.

“The first contact with the phone has been very good, light weight, thin and very manageable! One of the functions that I like the most is the sharpness of the camera when taking photos or recording a video. The sound is spectacular, you listen to anything and you have to lower the volume, the 120hz of the screen and the speed of navigation, I am delighted with the purchase”

Other Xiaomi web user indicates the following:

Super fast charging; fluidity of the operating system very good and above all very good camera. The design is nice, although it does not have a premium finish; to put a but the traces are very marked when picking it up.

Similar mobiles

What are some of the alternatives that we can have if we are looking for a phone like the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro? Similar phones in specifications or in price with which we can compare it if we are looking for something similar or we do not decide at all.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is another of the mobiles in the family and another phone related to it. A mobile with a price of around 700 euros and that bets on a 108 megapixel cinematographic camera, 120 Ghz WQHD + screen and more than enough power with a Snapdragon 888 chip. great quality with sound BY Harman Kardom high-end and with a high-quality camera. With compatibility with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 for speed browsing the Internet.

If we want a mobile from the Apple family, the IPhone 12 is an alternative to the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro. A phone that in its mini version is around 680 euros and in its normal version 800 euros, although we can find offers. Various memory options available on a 5G connected phone with a 6.7-inch screen with pro camera system (ultra wide angle, wide angle and telephoto) and with A15 Bionic Chip for great power and speed.

Another alternative is the ONenPlus 8 Pro with a mobile phone with two RAM memory options and two storage options, with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen and a triple sensor camera with telephoto lens and ultra wide angle. Load super fast and wireless charging on a phone with operating system OxygenOS based on Android and with 5G compatibility.

Frequent questions

What are the most frequent questions from users? What questions do you have about the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro? Some of the things we take into account are the following…

Does it have a headphone jack port?

No, the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro does not have a headphone jack port, but only has a type-C charger input, so we will need to have an adapter or wireless Bluetooth headphones to listen to music.

Can we expand the memory?

No, it does not have an SD card slot so the memory cannot be expanded. We can choose the 128 GB or 256 GB version but not add more.

Yes, the phone has connectivity and compatibility with 5G so we can enjoy the advantages of this network as long as we have a compatible operator and rate and we are in an area where there is coverage for it.

What options or versions are there?

There are two versions of the phone that differ in their internal memory: both with 8 GB RAM but two versions of storage with 128 GB or with 256 GB. In addition, three versions of different colors: gray, white or blue. The gray version of the phone bets on a matte and rough back, as can be seen in photos.

Assessment