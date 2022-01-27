features, design, dimensions, interiors, engines and prices

There Volkswagen Golf it is one of the best sellers in Europe and also in Italy it is among the most often sold cars in the various months of the year. The German model is on its own eighth generation and is available with different versions and engines, including electrified. Let’s recap all the main features.

Design and dimensions

The car of the Wolfsburg brand is 4.28 meters long, 1.49 meters high and 1.79 meters wide, with a wheelbase of 2.62 meters to ensure good habitability, even for rear passengers, for whom they are present vents and USB-C charging sockets. The trunk it has a capacity of 381 liters, but can go up to 1,237 liters by folding down the rear seats. The capacity is slightly reduced for the methane (287-1.143 liters) and plug-in hybrid (273-1.129 liters) versions.

On an aesthetic level, the Golf 8 offers a more pointed front with the new ones full-LED optical groups standard on all versions. New shape of the headlights as well as the lower part of the bumper with new chrome inserts and a grille that runs from one end to the other. The rear features horizontal LED optical groups.

Interior and technology

The Volkswagen Golf 8 (our in-depth test here) has increased its own quality inside, compared to the previous generation, both for softer materials to the touch and for a tidier center console. The physical keys have been replaced by touch-sensitive surfaces and the new digital keyboard, next to the instrument panel, allows you to manage the functions with greater comfort. There are some storage compartments, as well as charging sockets for their smartphones.

There technology has taken an important step forward, with fully digital instrumentation with a 10.25-inch display and the new infotainment system, with a 10.25-inch touchscreen. In addition to all the classic functions, smartphone compatibility via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is present.

The engines

The German best seller is available with numerous engines. It starts with the engines gas 1.0 with 110 hp or 1.5 with 130 or 150 hp (all also mild-hybrid), the 2.0 diesel with 115 or 150 HP, the 1.5 methane from 130 hp and theplug-in hybrid with a total power of 204 HP.

Equipment and prices

The Volkswagen Golf is available with fittings Life, Style and R-Line. The entry level is already quite rich, with 16 ”alloy wheels, App Connect, Digital Cockpit Pro, multifunction leather steering wheel, air conditioning and a rich ADAS package.

The price list starts from 27,100 euros for the petrol entry version, it starts from 29,800 for mild-hybrids, from 30,550 for diesel, from 31,500 euros for the methane versions and reaches 39,950 euros for the top of the range plug-in hybrid. We remind you that the sports versions GTI, GTD, GTE and R.