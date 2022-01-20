features, design, engines, price and details

The new one will make its debut on the market in 2023 Fiat Panda SUV. It is not yet said that the model will be called that, but we already know with certainty that it will be a vehicle that will be part of the future Panda range which will be opposed to that of 500 within Fiat. It is said that in the end for this car Fiat may opt for another historical name like that of Uno but for the moment these are only hypotheses.

Here are the main features of the new Fiat Panda SUV

The place of production of this model will be Poland and more precisely the factory of Tychy where they are currently produced Lancia Ypsilon and Fiat 500 thermal and that the future will house 3 new B-SUV’s Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo. The start of production should take place during the spring of next year.

Consequently, the presentation of the model could take place in just over a year. The new Fiat Panda SUV will be born on PSA’s former CMP platform which has now been renamed STLA Small. The model will arrive on the market immediately also in a fully electric version.

The new Fiat Panda SUV should have a length of around 420 cm and have a design that will draw inspiration from the Fiat Centoventi concept. The future Fiat car will therefore have squared lines and, as said by Fiat CEO Oliver Francois, it will be a model that will focus more on substance than on appearance.

As for the range of engines, in addition to the fully electric version which will have an autonomy of at least 400 km with a recharge, there is likely to be room for the PureTech family of engines with powers that will go from 80 up to 130 horses.

Finally, as regards the price at the moment, of course, only guesses are made. The usual well-informed, however, indicate that the entry level version can start from a price between 17 and 18 thousand euros.