features, design, engines, price, render

The new Lancia Ypsilon it is one of the most anticipated models ever in the world of engines for the next few years. The future generation of the famous Lancia model represents the first novelty of what promises to be a new era for Piedmontese car manufacturer, which aims to relaunch in a big way in the premium segment of the car market.

This is what the new Lancia Ypsilon could look like

The new Lancia Ypsilon therefore it will once again be the fulcrum of the future range of Lancia as confirmed by the number one of the Piedmontese house, the managing director Luca Napolitano. The arrival of him in 2024 it will also represent the return to Europe for the Italian brand.

This model is also destined to have a fundamental importance as it will represent a sort of aesthetic reference point for future Lancia cars starting with the flagship that will arrive in 2026 and continuing with the new Lancia Delta.

Here we propose a render of Andrea Bonamorecalled Lancia Ypsilon HF Concept, which tries to hypothesize what will be the aesthetic lines of the new Lancia Ypsilon when it finally arrives on the market with its new generation. We remind you that the car will come in a fully electric version which then from 2026 it will also become the only planned version of this car, as Lancia will become a zero-emission car manufacturer from that year on.

As for the place of production chosen, once again it should be a foreign country. Unlike the current model which is produced in Polandit is said that the new Ypsilon lance could be produced in Spain at the plant in Figuruelas near Zaragoza together with Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa.