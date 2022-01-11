features, design, interiors, technology, engines and prices

There Toyota Yaris it is one of the best-selling models in our country and beyond. Also in 2021 it recorded important numbers, also due to the success of the fourth generation, which arrived on the Italian market in September 2020. Available with petrol and hybrid engine, we retrace all the main features of this car.

Design and dimensions

The Japanese model offers a length of 3.94 meters, with a height of 1.50 meters and a width of 1.74 meters, while the wheelbase is 2.56 meters to ensure good roominess even for rear passengers. The trunk it has a minimum capacity of 286 liters in a classic configuration, with the rear seats in position.

On an aesthetic level, the fourth generation of the Toyota Yaris has proposed important innovations especially in the front, where the front grille has a sportier look, as does the design of the side parts of the front bumper. The windshield is more inclined and the wheel arches are larger, while in the rear the spoiler integrated into the roof, the shark fin and the renewed headlights with a bright section that extends over the entire tailgate stand out.

Interior and technology

The interior of the Toyota Yaris also received an update, with a improvement of materials, almost everywhere soft to the touch. The interiors are visually enriched by some aesthetic tinsel in glossy black that surround the air vents, also finishing the central dashboard. Present the digital instrument panel, numerous storage compartments and, for those who want superior music quality, it is possible to request the JBL audio system with 8 speakers.

Regarding the system of infotainment, the central touch screen contains the various options, with systems dedicated to navigation, media management and smartphone support with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is no shortage of driver assistance systems, with the latest evolution of Toyota Safety Sense.

The engines

The Toyota Yaris is available with a dual motorization offer. The 1.0 petrol 72 horsepower and 93 Nm of maximum torque, or the version full-hybrid (here our in-depth road test) with the 92 HP 1.5 petrol engine coupled to the 80 HP electric motor, for a total power of 116 HP. The first engine is coupled to the five-speed manual gearbox, while the hybrid one to the E-CVT automatic gearbox.

Equipment and prices

The Japanese car is available with the Active, Business, Lounge, Energy, Style and Trend trim levels. The price list starts from 16,300 euros for the entry version with petrol engine, while the hybrid starts at 19,300 euros. Other versions available include the B-SUV Yaris Cross and the sportier GR Yaris.