features, design, style, engines, dimensions

Fiat Fastback it should be the name of the new SUV Coupé that Fiat will launch in Brazil in the second half of the year. His debut seems to be getting closer and closer. In fact, in the past few hours the prototype camouflaged with the definitive bodywork of the future vehicle of Fiat was spotted in Brazil. This is the first time that the SUV Coupé forklift has been sighted with what will be its definitive bodywork even if heavily covered.

The time is approaching for the debut of the new Fiat Fastback Coupé SUV

This means that the development of the Fiat Fastbacks is making progress and certainly in the coming weeks more and more prototypes with definitive bodywork will be spotted on the street. From what you can tell from the prototype images, it should be a slightly larger model than the Fiat Pulse.

The dimensions should be slightly larger than that of the Jeep Renegade. The two models, however, are completely different in style. Renegade is in fact a square SUV, while the future Fiat Fastback will have the classic style from SUV Coupe with a steeply sloping roof in the rear area. The dimensions will perhaps also be greater than the rival Volkswagen Nivus which is 428 cm long.

Two Turbo engines in the range of the future Coupé SUV

As we wrote to you in recent days, the Fiat Fastback will have two turbo engines: 1.0 Turbo Flex T200 and 1.3 Turbo Flex T270. The first for the entry level versions will start from 120 horsepower and the second for the top of the range from 180 horsepower. An Abarth version should also arrive later.

Most likely already in the next few months we will know with certainty the date on which the launch of this model will take place, which unfortunately is not expected to arrive in Europe. In fact, the main Italian car manufacturer has in store for our continent other news.