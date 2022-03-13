features, Huawei phones that will update and dates

We tell you all the information about EMUI 12, Huawei’s customization layer. Discover their news, phones that will update and arrival dates.

The latest version of EMUI, Huawei’s customization layer, is EMUI 12. This operating system will reach a good part of the phones that the manufacturer has launched outside of ChinaWell, let’s remember that within the Asian country, smartphones have HarmonyOS, Huawei’s own operating system.

EMUI 12 arrives loaded with new features that affect both the designas at performance as well as other very interesting sections. If you have a Huawei mobile, we recommend that you pay attention to this complete guide, as we are going to detail all the news of EMUI 12the phones that will update to this new version and the dates scheduled for your arrival. Let us begin!

News and features of EMUI 12

Huawei introduced EMUI 12 in August 2021, a version of its Android-based operating system focused on its mobile phones sold globally. However, this version has various features of its own software, HarmonyOS.

EMUI 12 integrates performance improvements, as well as a more minimalist and realistic design where it changes to the text font. Plus, it comes with a improved control panel, greater security and even improvements in video calls. In short, an update loaded with new features for your Huawei. Let’s see what they are individually.

More minimalist and realistic design

The new version of this operating system entails an important update of the aesthetics, betting on a more minimalist, realistic and refined. The user interface is dominated by three main colors: black, white and blue. As we see in the images, white will be the background color, black will dominate in the text font and blue will appear as the accent color.

EMUI 12 will also be a change in animationsbecause now they are inspired by the motion of heavenly bodies In the universe. In this way, the animations are smoother and more natural, giving a characteristic touch to the firm’s mobiles. In fact, Huawei claims that has been inspired by nature to create this design.

Another modification in aesthetics has been the application of neumorphismused to make the elements of the interface offer a greater sense of depth. Thus, it also achieves a more modern and innovative appearance.

Without a doubt, among the novelties of the design, the possibility of being able to play with the aesthetics of the text font stands out. According to Huawei, the user will be able to adjust the “weight” and font sizeso you can get a better viewing experience when reading text.

An improved control panel

Among the great novelties of EMUI 12 are also the dashboard changeswhich will give you access to the most important functions with just swipe from the top from the screen down. From here you can connect your Bluetooth headphones to listen to music, control playback of those songs or activate Wi-Fi connectivity.

With this renewed control panel, you will also be able to send the image to view it on a larger screen or turn off location access. In short, it gives you access to key tools without having to leave the screen you are currently working on.

Better connection with other devices

Huawei wants to improve the connection between all its devices, so it has created a new system for distribution of files between mobile and computer. In this way, from your Huawei PC you can access the files stored on the smartphone as if it were just another storage unit.

You will have the possibility view all images, documents and other files, as well as delete them, move them to other folders or rename them. All these changes will be applied on mobile, and at no time is it necessary to connect both devices with cable. Without a doubt, a very useful method for sharing files.

In the work carried out by Huawei to achieve a better connection between its devices, there is also Device+ Smart Collaboration. It is a section included in the control panel that allows you to quickly exchange the devices connected to the mobile. If you tap on the option “Huawei FreeBuds”you can quickly connect them to listen to music.

if you tap on “HuaweiVision”, you can connect the mobile to the smart TV to see the images in a big way. On the other hand, there is also the option to activate the box “MatePad”, which will connect the smartphone to the Huawei tablet to be able to make calls or send messages from the latter. Finally, with “Mate Book” you will be able to connect to the computer to access the distribution of files that we have previously commented on.

Video calls “MeeTime”

Another of the novelties of EMUI 12 arrives with the crossed video calls called “MeeTime”. Thanks to this function, you can have a video call with your Huawei mobile and then transfer it to the MateBook computer without having to cut the connection. You can also make the call on TV, so you will see the big picture. In short, you will always be connected within the Huawei ecosystem.

Faster and safer performance

Finally, updating your Huawei mobile to EMUI 12 means enjoying faster and more secure performance. As the company explains on the EMUI 12 website, web pages will load while you browse themso you won’t have to wait for them to load completely to start watching them.

In addition, EMUI 12 also brings improvements in security issues. For example, you can make your Huawei smartwatch a trusted device. Only when the watch is connected to the mobile, you will be able to unlock the latter through facial recognition.

Which Huawei phones will update to EMUI 12?

At the EMUI 12 presentation event, Huawei did not confirm which phones would receive the update, it made us wait a little longer to find out. It was at the end of October last year when the firm revealed which 28 smartphones in its catalog would update to EMUI 12. They are the following:

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro+

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40

huawei mate xs

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20RS

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Huawei Mate 20X

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 10

huawei nova 7

Huawei nova 7SE

huawei nova 7i

Huawei nova 5T

huawei nova 4

huawei nova 4e

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Huawei Y9s

Huawei Y8p

It is worth mentioning that Huawei’s latest phones already arrive with EMUI 12 as operating system. For example, the Huawei P50 Pocket and P50 Pro have EMUI 12 based on Android 11. When we analyzed the Huawei Nova 9, we already told you that it was the first smartphone of the firm to have this updated layer. The Huawei Nova 8i is also added to the list.

Date of update to EMUI 12

The update date to EMUI 12 offered by Huawei is not specific. From the signature they pointed to the first half of this 2022 as the start date for the deployment of this update to the new version of the customization layer. Already last November, the firm confirmed that it was opening the EMUI 12 beta program, so the update is close.

If you have a Huawei mobile, you can find out if its update to EMUI 12 is available accessing the “System and updates” section. If you have already received the new version, you will only have to download and install it to enjoy all the news.

