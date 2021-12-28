features, interior, engine and price

A new limited and special edition, for sale only online: it is theAbarth F595 Speciale, the latest addition to Scorpio. Only 165 examples, like the horses of this car, with distinctive and characteristic elements. With a price of 24,950 euros and the possibility of buying the car also through financing.

Features

The ‘Special’ version already offers some features dedicated toexternal, such as the Record Gray metallic paint, the matt black 17 ”Formula alloy wheels and the yellow details for the caps, DAM and brake calipers.

Inside thepassenger compartment, again in ‘Total Black’ as on the classic F595, the automatic climate control and the Uconnect 7 ”NAV infotainment system are added. In addition, there is the Urban Pack, with parking, rain and twilight sensors.

The engine

The Abarth F595 Speciale is powered by the engine 165 HP 1.4 T-jet Euro 6D Final, equipped with the increased Garrett turbocharger with a geometric compression ratio of 9: 1. A performance mix that translates into a maximum speed of 218 km / h, and a recovery in fifth gear from 80 to 120 km / h in 7.8 seconds.

The purchase

To buy this model, as we said, you have to go to the official Abarth website, to enter your personal data. At this point the F595 Speciale is configured and one has to be paid deposit of 500 euros, in case of purchase without financing. After completing the purchase, the car will be collected from the dealership.