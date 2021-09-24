Febe conquers the judges of XF with ‘No time to die ”by Billie Eilish. VIDEO

There were many artists who followed one another in front of the judges’ table for performances that ignited the stage of the Auditions, and who for the first time do not see the subdivision into traditional categories of sex, age and musical formation (RELIVE HERE THE BEST OF THE SECOND EPISODE). The emotions were not lacking, as well as the curtains between the judges always and in any case more close-knit than ever. Shining on the stage, among the numerous young proposals, that of Febe, the nineteen year old fights her panic attacks from which she has suffered for three years through music and does so with an extraordinary strength, energy and charge. Enchant and leave the judges speechless. Impeccable performance, and courage to spare. Emma in particular congratulates Febe because fighting making music develops the desire to “exist, but above all to resist”.
Big glasses and shaved hair, the young aspiring pop star arrives accompanied by her mother who is cheering for her behind the scenes. On the stage of XF2021 he brought his version of “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish and conquered everyone with his delicate and courageous interpretation. Due to her problems related to panic attacks, Phoebe confesses that she spent many months at home without going out, and watching her bring out an explosive strength, one is blown away. Next time the judges want to see her perform standing up, for the debut in fact we saw her singing from sitting, but we are sure that one step at a time she will also overcome all the next tests that await her.
Next week, Thursday 30, always on Sky and NOW, other guys will walk the long corridor that will take them before the judges: it will be the last chapter of this year’s Auditions, the last chance for all of them to win a ticket to the X Factor 2021 Bootcamps.