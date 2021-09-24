Febe conquers the judges of XF with ‘No time to die ”by Billie Eilish. VIDEO

There were many artists who followed one another in front of the judges’ table for performances that ignited the stage of the Auditions, and who for the first time do not see the subdivision into traditional categories of sex, age and musical formation (RELIVE HERE THE BEST OF THE SECOND EPISODE). The emotions were not lacking, as well as the curtains between the judges always and in any case more close-knit than ever. Shining on the stage, among the numerous young proposals, that of Febe, the nineteen year old fights her panic attacks from which she has suffered for three years through music and does so with an extraordinary strength, energy and charge. Enchant and leave the judges speechless. Impeccable performance, and courage to spare. Emma in particular congratulates Febe because fighting making music develops the desire to “exist, but above all to resist”.

