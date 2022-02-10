February 10, 1961, Alexander Payne is born

“My hope is that we are entering an era where the value of the film is based on how close it appears to real life, rather than far away.”

It is the almost neo-realist affirmation of one of the most atypical and appreciated directors of US indie cinema, even if, to tell the truth, he could now afford to shoot any film with any studio. Atypical because, first of all, Alexander Payne he is not a precocious talent: a native of Nebraska, who often appears in his films, he graduated in cinematography at 29, like any Italian, and it is at the age of 35 that his first feature film appears, Ruth’s story (1996). After that film, each of his subsequent works will be nominated for an Academy Award for either Best Picture or Best Screenplay. The care with which he writes and prepares his characters is extraordinary, and it shows: his midwestern Americans, with flannel or flowered shirts, usually clumsy and normal, appear real as few. The stories of him, small and large daily dramas that often resolve themselves with small and large victories, are good for the heart. 4 films to frame: About Schmidtwith perhaps the last great Jack Nicholson (2002), Sideways (2004) possibly the best American comedy of the last 30 years featuring the unlikely heroes Paul Giamatti And Thomas Hayden Church; Bitter Paradise (2011)with George Clooney particularly on the ball, e Nebraska (2013), a black and white homage to his homeland.

His next job, the expected one The Holdoverswhich he will review Paul Giamatti as a pro-agonist.

