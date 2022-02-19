Today, February 18, 2022, all the premieres of the week arrive, a week marked by the long-awaited premiere of death on the nilea story of passion and jealousy based on the 1937 novel by Christie Agatha, directed and starring Kenneth Brangh, Five-time Academy Award nominee. But it is not the only outstanding premiere.

Then we leave you with the details of the premieres of the week that arrive today, February 18, 2022:

Goshawk

Original title: Goshawk

Year: 2021

Duration: 100 min.

Argentina country

Director: Andreas Fontana

Screenplay: Andreas Fontana

Music: Paul Courlet

Photography: Gabriel Sandru

Cast: Fabrizio Rongione, Alexandre Trocki, Stéphanie Cléau, Elli Medeiros, Yvain Juillard, Gilles Privat, Juan Pablo Geretto, Carmen Iriondo, Pablo Torre Nilson, Juan Trench

Genre: Thriller, Drama, Argentine Dictatorship

Yvan De Wiel is a private banker from Geneva who moves to an Argentina in the midst of a dictatorship to replace his partner, the subject of the most disturbing rumors, who disappeared overnight. Between cozy lounges, swimming pools and guarded gardens, a distant duel between two bankers who, despite different methods, are complicit in a discreet and ruthless form of colonization.

Bandit

Original Title: Bandit

Year: 2021

Duration: 95 min.

Argentina country

Direction: Luciano Juncos

Screenplay: Renzo Orestes Felippa, Luciano Juncos

Music: Alvaro Fombellida

Photography: Nadir Medina

Cast: Osvaldo Laport, Juanma Lara, Vicky Rios, Hernán Alvarellos

Genre: Drama

Roberto Benítez, artistically known as Bandido, is a popular music singer who, past middle age, enters an aesthetic crisis and his career stagnates. Bandido is the victim of a criminal situation and some neighbors come to the place to help him, among them Rubén, an old friend who accompanied him in the first years of his career. Bandido will have on his horizon a new opportunity to find himself and his most longed-for passion.

Marry me

Original Title: Mary Me

Year: 2022

Duration: 112 min.

Country: United States

Directed by: Kat Coiro

Screenplay: Harper Dill, John Rogers, Tami Sagher. Graphic Novel: Bobby Crosby

Music: John Debney

Photography: Florian Ballhaus

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Buteau, Stephen Wallem, Marko Caka, Bob Leszczak, Giuseppe Ardizzone, Daymien Valentino, Blaise Corrigan, Kathryn Grace, Andre Da Silva, Jessica VanOss

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Romantic Comedy

Bastian (Maluma) and Kat Valdez (Jennifer López) are a successful couple of artists who are about to get married. But, when the big day arrives, Bastian leaves her fiancee standing at the altar of Madison Square Garden in front of thousands of followers and after having released a song about her marriage. However, Kat has just found out that her partner had been cheating on her with her assistant, and she suddenly decides to marry one of her followers (Owen Wilson), whom she has never met before. absolutely nothing.

CODA: The Sounds of Silence

Original Title: CODE

Year: 2021

Duration: 111 min.

Country: United States

Directed by: Sian Heder

Screenplay: Sian Heder

Music: Marius DeVries

Photography: Paula Huidobro

Cast: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant, Eugenio Derbez, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman, John Fiore, Erica McDermott, Owen Burke, Rebecca Gibel, Molly Beth Thomas, Armen Garo, Melissa McMeekin, Elbert Kim, Jose Guns Alves, Lance Norris, Kiara Pichardo, Ayana Brown, Mark Pettograsso, Kayla Caulfield, Mary Ann Schaub, Lonnie Farmer, Garrett McKechnie, Gary Galone, Nikki Kim, Susan Halsey Singer, Emilia Faucher

Genre: Drama, Hearing Impaired, Family, Music, Disability, Remake

Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a deaf family. At 17, she works mornings with her parents and her brother in Gloucester, Massachusetts, before school, trying to keep the family fishing business afloat. Eager to find new hobbies, Ella Ruby decides to try her luck at her high school choir, where she not only discovers a latent passion for singing, but also a strong physical attraction to the boy with whom she must perform a duet. . Her enthusiastic teacher (Eugenio Derbez) sees something special in her and encourages her to think about the possibility of entering music school, something that would force her to make a decision for her future: either her studies, or his family.

flee

Original title: Flee

Year: 2021

Duration: 90 min.

Country: Denmark

Direction: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Screenplay: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Music: One Helmersson

Photography: Animation

Genre: Animation, Documentary, Immigration

This film uses all the resources that animation provides with a dual purpose: to protect Amin, an Afghan refugee who gives his testimony (which can still bring him danger), and also to capture in images the emotional story he has gone through. We thus accompany him in the complicated recapitulation of the buried memories of his flight mediated by unscrupulous human traffickers, escaping from a country in which his sexual orientation is not even recognized.

the dark daughter

Original title: The Lost Daughter

Year: 2021

Duration: 121 min.

Country: United States

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Screenplay: Maggie Gyllenhaal. Novel: Elena Ferrante

Music: Dickon Hinchliffe

Photography: Helene Louvart

Cast: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Dagmara Dominczyk, Alba Rohrwacher

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Psychological Thriller, Maternity

Leda is a middle-aged divorced woman dedicated exclusively to her job as an English teacher and her two children. When her daughters leave home to be with her father in Canada, she anticipates a period of loneliness and longing. However, she – a little embarrassed by the feeling – she feels liberated, as if her life has become lighter, easier. In this way, she decides to take a vacation by the sea, in a small coastal town in southern Italy. But after a few days of calm and quiet, things start to take a menacing turn.

The passenger

Original title: The passenger

Year: 2021

Duration: 90 min.

Country Spain

Directed by: Raul Cerezo, Fernando Gonzalez Gomez

Screenplay: Luis Sánchez-Polack. History: Raúl Cerezo. Original script: Asier Guerricaechevarría, Javier Félix Echániz

Music: Alejandro Roman

Photography: Ignacio Aguilar

Cast: Ramiro Blas, Cecilia Suárez, Paula Gallego, Cristina Alcázar, Yao Yao

Genre: Horror

The film follows a group of people in a van. Passengers driving the car hit a female hiker who was walking on a secondary road at night. After her unfortunate accident, they decide to help her and take her to the nearest hospital. However, she quickly realizes that she is not just any woman. Different signals will make them keep a rule at bay: do not sit next to her.

death on the nile

Original Title: Death on the Nile

Year: 2022

Duration: 127 min.

Country: United States

Directed by: Kenneth Branagh

Screenplay: Michael Green. Novel: Agatha Christie

Music: Patrick Doyle

Photography: Haris Zambarloukos

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, Russell Brand, Nikkita Chadha

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Crime

The investigations of the famous detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) return. This time, during a cruise on the Nile, Poirot must investigate the mysterious murder of a young heiress with no apparent explanation.

O gemer (The moan)

Original title: O gemer

Year: 2021

Duration: 61 min.

Country Spain

Direction: Xavier Erkizia

Screenplay: Xavier Erkizia

Music: Julia Eckhardt, Eliane Radigue, Maite Larburu, Xabier Erkizia

Photography: Tamara Garcia Iglesias

Genre: Documentary, Experimental Cinema

An experimental film about the geographical and historical journey of the peculiar sound of those known as Basque ox carts. This sound, which lasted until the 1960s in part of the Cantabrian coast, has now practically disappeared throughout the Iberian Peninsula. The film covers a journey from the current silence of sound in our territory to its reappearance, after several years of research, in the central part of Brazil. This particular screeching (but tuned) sound produced by the car as it moves forward questions our senses and our experience of what the world we see sounds like.

Spring in Beechwood

Original title: Mothering Sunday

Year: 2021

Duration: 110 min.

Country: UK

Direction: Eva Husson

Screenplay: Alice Birch. Novel: Graham Swift

Music: Rob Moose

Cinematography: Jamie Ramsay

Cast: Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Olivia Colman, Glenda Jackson, Sope Dirisu, Alfredo Tavares, Caroline Harker, Forrest Bothwell, Deano Mitchison, Craig Crosbie, Nathan Chester Reeve, Charlie Oscar, Sarita Gabony, Georgina Frances Hart

Genre: Romance, Drama, 1920s, Romantic Drama

March 30, 1924, Beechwood (England). The Niven couple (Olivia Colman & Colin Firth), belonging to the English aristocracy and who have lost their children in the war, are preparing to celebrate Mother’s Day and the engagement of Paul (Josh O’Connor), the son of her neighbors, with Emma Hobday (Caroline Harker). The Nivens have given the day off to their maid, Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young), orphaned at birth and, for seven years, Paul’s lover. With the house empty, Paul and Jane meet for the first time in Paul’s bedroom. The young couple will unleash their clandestine passion knowing that the adventure is coming to an end and that it will be their last day as lovers.

spirit walker

Original Title: Spiritwalker

Year: 2020

Duration: 108 min.

Country: South Korea

Director: Yoon Jae-geun

Screenplay: Yoon Jae-geun

Cast: Yoon Kye-sang, Lim Ji-yeon, Park Yong-woo

Genre: Thriller, Fantasy, Crime

Every 12 hours, a person wakes up in the body of someone they are not, not knowing where they are and unable to remember who they originally were. This wandering spirit then begins a desperate search for his own identity, where everything seems strange to him, including the mysterious woman who claims to recognize him, and the secret organization that has begun to persecute him.