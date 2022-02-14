February international month of self-esteem: the “lessons of value” by L’Oréal Paris

February is the international month of self-esteem. L’Oréal Paris celebrates it with videos “Lessons of Value” which deepen the claim “Why I am worth”

February and the international month of self-esteem And L’Oréal Paris celebrates it with “Lessons of Value“, a series of important and powerful testimonials from L’Oréal Paris Ambassadors and Ambassadors who share what the iconic claim”Because you are worth“means to them.

The extraordinary importance of self-esteem for L’Oréal Paris

L’Oréal Paris’s “Why are you worth” signature, which has just celebrated its 50th Anniversary, was the first in the world to emphasize the extraordinary importance of self-esteem. A strong message that today is enriched and amplified with new exciting videos that celebrate female empowerment (but not only!).

To better explain the initiative, Delphine Viguier-HovasseGlobal President of L’Oréal Paris, said: “On the occasion of the international month of self-esteem, we wanted to strengthen the spirit of sisterhood and join our global family of Ambassadors to communicate strong messages about the importance of self-esteem to all women around the world. “

“Our Ambassadors – continues Viguier-Hovasse – share how they have conquered force, courage And confidence through their personal experiences and tell inspiring and uplifting stories that we can all deal with. “

The videos “Why I’m worth”

The first video proposed as part of the initiative is that of Viola Daviswho affirmed: “You must believe in yourself and in your uniqueness. There is value in each one, in each one of us. Also in you!”, followed by those of Bebe Vio nine other brand ambassadors.

Among these we find Kate Winslet, Eva Longoria, Andie Macdowell, Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, Camila Cabello, Liya Kebede, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Nidhi Sunil.

The intervention by Kate Winsletwho said: “Valere means having the right to be yourself, to accept yourself with your body, with your skin and with your face that will change”

“Feeling brave enough to believe you are worth it – continues Winslet – is something we can all do, let us value ourselves and, with or without make-up, be yourself, authentically you”.

To be inspired by the “Why am I worth” of the brand, we invite you to visit the official website L’Oréal Paris.