It is amazing to witness the birth and growth of plants. It starts from a small seed stuck in the ground up to the development of all its parts. Leaves, flowers, fruits.

A life cycle that often lasts a few months, but which can give you a lot of satisfaction. It is not necessary to have a large garden to grow plants. But we can also use pots to place on the balcony. Of course it is necessary to choose shrubs that adapt to the climatic conditions of the place where we live.

February is the ideal month to plant this small greedy fruit on the balcony that would slow down physical and mental aging

Precisely in the middle of winter, and in particular in February, we can plant a fruit much loved by adults and children. We are talking about the strawberry, a greedy food, characterized by a very sweet taste and an inviting scent. The shape and color, then, bring a lot of joy.

According to experts, the strawberry would be a real panacea for the health of our body. In fact, it would help heart health and control blood sugar levels. The presence of antioxidants could counteract free radicals that cause cellular aging. Furthermore, this fruit would improve memory and mental abilities.

A few more tips on the cultivation of this fruit

Therefore, February is the ideal month to plant this little greedy fruit on the balcony that would slow down physical and mental aging.

Growing the strawberry is very simple, you just need to follow some very simple rules.

The plant is very resistant and does not fear the cold. To grow healthy and luxuriant it needs a soft soil, well drained and fertilized before sowing. We do not expose the plant to direct sunlight, as its leaves could be damaged. It is preferable to germinate the seedlings in a seedbed and not in the open field.

If we want to grow the strawberry in a pot, remember to put a layer of expanded clay on the bottom of the pot, it will help us drain the water.

The plant is often affected by diseases caused by water stagnation. Therefore, during the watering, we dose the quantities of water well. But we also pay attention to pests, which could compromise our crop. In particular, the red spider and fruit flies.

The strawberry harvest takes place only when the fruits are a beautiful red color. We remind you to remove the fruit manually to prevent the plant from suffering irreparable damage.

Recommended reading

This particular pumpkin with a nutty flavor is sown in February and harvested in winter