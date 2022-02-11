February, month of self-esteem: come to a lesson of value

It was 1971 when a young copywriter of the McCann advertising agency in Manhattan invented that “because you are worth” which for many represents the immediate recognition of the L’Oréal Paris brand. 50 years after its conception, the claim, which at the time was considered revolutionary for its bold message, now translated into 40 languages ​​remains a symbol of the emancipation of women of all ages, origins and conditions, ready to support and encourage them so that they continue to believe in their beauty and their value.

An ode to self-esteem

On the occasion of the international month of self-esteem which is celebrated in February,

L’Oréal Paris has decided to give maximum emphasis to this very important dimension of the self with the “Lessons of Value”, exciting videos by L’Oréal Paris ambassadors and ambassadors.

They all share what the iconic “Why You Are Worth” claim means to them. The first inspiring testimony was that of the actress and activist Viola Davis who with a video with a strong emotional impact, speaking directly in the camera, gave a powerful and enthralling “Lesson of Value” inviting everyone to rethink the phrase “Why are you worth” . “You have to believe in yourself and in your uniqueness. There is value in each one, in each one of us. Even in you! ” was her statement that, published simultaneously on social media by both L’Oréal Paris and Viola Davis, was seen by more than 9 million people.

This video was followed by those of Bebe Vio and nine other brand ambassadors (Kate Winslet, Eva Longoria, Andie Macdowell, Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, Camila Cabello, Liya Kebede, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Nidhi Sunil) who told the their point of view on “Why you are worth” and on their definition of self-esteem to increase its importance around the world.

The word to the ambassadors

«Valere means having the right to be yourself, to accept yourself with your body, with your skin and with your face that will change. Feeling brave enough to believe you are worth it is something we can all do, let us value ourselves and, with or without make-up, be yourself, authentically you, ”said Oscar winner Kate Winslet.

“It’s easy to forget how important words are you are worth and what a gift it is to receive them or to be able to say them to someone. A gift that can make a person’s day turn around, can change his entire life, can change a culture “said Eva Longoria forcefully.

“I’m worth it. These words made me overcome many difficult moments. I had a complicated childhood, with a mother who loved me, but she was a victim of addictions. I had the courage to become an actress and was humiliated by the critics after my first major film. I have seen my career go through constant ups and downs and I accepted it because that is not what defines who I am. I’m worth it. I’m 63 today and I don’t know what life has in store for me tomorrow, but one thing I know for sure is that whatever happens, I’m worth it! ” These are the profound words of the beautiful Andie Macdowell.

“You worth. You are worth nothing. At some point we have to choose which voice to listen to. I did it. The voice that helps me to accept my defects and weaknesses and see them as opportunities for growth; the voice that helps me to get up when I fall, to forgive myself when I’m wrong; the voice that continually encourages me to grow and be better. This is the voice that I have decided to listen to: You are worth, always! », She declares with the splendid voice of her Camila Cabello.

“I’m worth it. It is the simplest and purest recognition of the fact that I have opinions, I have value, I have so many things to offer beyond my race, my body, my sex, my age. I am worth, you are worth. These words still sound extreme precisely because we still need to say them, ”says Oscar winner Helen Mirren loudly.

All the videos, testimony of the brand’s desire to support every woman so that they can understand and appreciate its unique and unrepeatable value, are visible for the month of February on loreal-paris.it.

