February, the month of self-esteem

Self-esteem and beauty

from Alberta Mascherpa

Posted on: 02-14-2022





© istock

Sanihelp.it – You know that “Why are you worth?” For 50 years it has been the distinctive signature of L’Oréal Paris, the world leader in beauty and the first cosmetic brand in the world to emphasize the extraordinary importance of self-esteem. A strong message that today is enriched and amplified with the Lessons of Value, a series of testimonials from L’Oréal Paris Ambassadors and Ambassadors who share what the iconic claim Why you are worth means to them.

Throughout February, International Self-Esteem Month, L’Oréal Paris presents exciting new videos celebrating female empowerment. The first inspiring testimony was that of actress and activist Viola DavisAmbassador L’Oréal Paris, who with a video with a strong emotional impact, speaking directly in the room, gave a powerful and enthralling Lesson of Value inviting everyone to rethink the phrase Because you are worth.

<You have to believe in yourself and your uniqueness. There is value in each one, in each one of us. In you too!> Viola Davis said vehemently. The video, published simultaneously on social media by both L’Oréal Paris and Viola Davis, was viewed by more than 9 million people. It was the first of a series of testimonials, in which each Ambassador and Ambassador of the brand gives a personal interpretation to the iconic claim, female empowerment and self-esteem.

After the videos with Viola Davis and Bebe Vio, 9 other brand Ambassadors (Kate Winslet, Eva Longoria, Andie Macdowell, Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, Camila Cabello, Liya Kebede, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Nidhi Sunil) tell their point of view on Why you are worth and their definition of self-esteem to increase its importance around the world.

<Valere means having the right to be yourself, to accept you with your body, with your skin and with your face that will change. Feeling brave enough to believe you are worth it is something we can all do, let’s value ourselves and, with or without make-up, be yourself, authentically you> says Oscar winner Kate Winslet.

It is easy to forget how important these words are and what a gift it is to receive them or to be able to say them to someone. A gift that can turn a person’s day, can change her entire life, can change a culture> strongly declares Eva Longoria.

These words made me overcome many difficult moments. I had a complicated childhood, with a mother who loved me, but she was a victim of addictions. I had the courage to become an actress and was humiliated by the critics after my first major film. I have seen my career go through constant ups and downs and I accepted it because that is not what defines who I am. I’m worth it. I’m 63 today and I don’t know what life has in store for me tomorrow, but one thing I know for sure is that whatever happens, I’m worth it!>. These are the profound words of the beautiful Andie Macdowell.

. The voice that helps me to accept my defects and weaknesses and see them as opportunities for growth; the voice that helps me to get up when I fall, to forgive myself when I’m wrong; the voice that continually encourages me to grow and be better. This is the voice that I decided to listen to: You are worth, always> », she declares with the splendid voice of her Camila Cabello.

I am worth, you are worth. These words still sound extreme precisely because we still need to say them>, says Oscar winner Helen Mirren loudly.