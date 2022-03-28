Feces, alarm if they are this color: there is a disease

We have a first indicator of our health when we go to the bathroom: if the feces have this color we have to worry

Article source: Medicinaonline.co

One of the first indicators of a person’s health is through the toilet. The state of ours I did reveals a lot of information about the condition of the organism and if the digestive system, and especially the colon, is functioning well. It can often happen to see our stools changing of color and appearancetaking on a complexion yellowish.

Generally this shade of color immediately alarms people who immediately start thinking about the worst. Most often the feces of this color they are not an indicator symptom of severe disorders but only a simple momentary disturbance such as, for example, something eaten the night before. If the ailment lasts instead weeks then you have to consult a doctor.

Feces yellow, when there is to worry

If for a long time, like weeks, our feces turn out to have a yellowish color then it may be there liver problems or that the bile ducts are blocked, due to a sluggish bowel. The causes of yellow stools can be given by the malfunctioning of the pancreas, as the bile ducts are blocked, which prevents them from functioning properly. The droppings can have this even if you suffer from this cystic fibrosis, or gastroesophageal reflux.

Other causes of this color can be intolerances or allergies as the celiac disease but also inflammation of the liver, or other types of colon irritation. Even health situations that are much more serious and difficult to treat, as in the case of hepatitis type a, b or ccan produce the same effect.

This disorder could also be caused by a malfunction of the pancreas: in this case we will also have fever, nausea or even vomiting and swelling. It is possible to find yellow droppings even if a patient suffers from colitis or in the event that you were to contract a intestinal virus. Viruses can also be responsible for inflammatory disorders such as gastroenteritisalso able to be characterized by the production of pale, almost straw-colored stools.

Yellow stools can also be caused by one incorrect power supply: eating the wrong foods, or dishes lacking the quality of fibers, it is plausible that a change in tone occurs in the evacuated organic residues. In some people, soft, yellow stools are part of the symptoms following excessive intake of super alcoholic.

Finally, such a light color of the stool can be associated with emotional disturbances. It is easy to explain then the alternation of bouts of constipation, bouts of diarrhea, with visual manifestations characterized by soft and yellow stools. Sometimes the stool is wrapped in white mucus-like foam which, combined with stomach acid, can make life really complicated.