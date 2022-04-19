Feces in the bed! The dirty detail that ended the Depp-Heard marriage

CThe controversial and mediatic defamation trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard continues to unfold and, with his passage on the stand this day, the actor is expected to talk about the fact that ended his marriage, the unpleasant moment in which the actress or a friend of hers defecated on her side of the bed.

According to TMZ, April 22, 2016 is a key date in the trial, the day the actress was organizing a birthday party in her penthouse in downtown Los Angeles, Depp was late, which she says angered to Heard, who has signaled the actor to throw a bottle of magnum wine at him before leaving.

The morning after Amber’s 30th birthday party, the housekeeper called Depp to tell him that there was feces on the side of his bed, which someone had tried to cover up with the sheets, which the actor believes was put by his ex-wife to for him to jump on the bed and fill himself with excrement.

Human excrement?

The actor believes that Amber herself or one of her friends is behind the poop left on her side of the bed. And while the actress has said the stool belongs to one of her Yorkshire terriers, Depp scoffed at that, saying the stool was too large to have come from a 3-4 pound dog.

The interpreter of Captain Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga, commented that this dirty incident was the straw that broke the camel’s back in his marriage.

The actor is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million, arguing that she lied when she accused him of domestic abuse in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. While the actress is suing him for $100 million for defamation, claiming that he coordinated a smear campaign against her.