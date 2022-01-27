FED, all interest rate decisions in 2022

The FED provided monetary policy indications at the end of the first meeting in 2022. Interest rates unchanged

FED: THE FOMC RATES DECISION OF JANUARY 26, 2022

There FED provided monetary policy indications at the end of the first meeting in 2022.

During the meeting of the FOMC (the Federal Open Market Committee) the members of the board confirmed the reference assay, set in a range between 0% and 0.25%. The decision was made with the unanimous vote of the FOMC. The US central bank has signaled that, with an inflation rate well above 2% and a strong labor market, it will soon be appropriate to revise the range of the reference interest rate (federal funds rate) upwards.

Furthermore, the Fed has confirmed the intention to further reduce the pace of purchase of government bondswith the aim of completing the program during the month of March.

Giuseppe Sersale – strategist of Anthilia Capital Partners Sgr – reported that the subsequent press conference by Jerome Powell he added some ideas that the market does not really like, including the fact that the first hike should take place in March 2022, that a hike at every meeting is not a circumstance to be excluded because there is a lot of space, and we cannot give many details budget reduction, but it will probably go faster than in the past.

THE FED: THE AMERICAN CENTRAL BANK

The Federal Reserve System, also Federal Reserve or FED, is the US central bank. The institution has, among other tasks, the task of establishing American monetary policy (through the FOMC – Federal Open Market Committee) and the task of supervising the US banking system.

The structure of the FED sees a central government agency, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, made up of 7 governors, and 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks.



