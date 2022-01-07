Fed and Nasdaq Sink Crypto, Bitcoin Towards $ 40K By Investing.com







By David Pinchodo

Investing.com – The cryptocurrency universe and the entire universe have taken a turn Falcon of the Federal Reserve, with which it is losing 7.4% to $ 42,220 in parallel with the trend of the share price.

Fed hawkish

Minutes of the latest FOMC meeting showed some haste by the central bank to revert to a ‘normal’ type of monetary policy. Many committee members highlighted the need to reduce the central bank’s balance sheet “as soon as possible” and accelerate the path to an increase in the cost of money to prevent “further overheating” of the economy.

“Almost all the participants agreed that it is appropriate to start the liquidation of the budget after the first increase in the range of federal funds,” reads in the minutes, with the rhythm of outflow being “faster than it was during the previous normalization episode in October 2017 “.

The change in approach, this time put in black and white, triggered a strong sale of higher P / E bonds and technology stocks, an environment that has been weighing heavily on speculative assets, including digital currencies. The market, according to CME futures, is pricing in an initial increase in the Fed Funds range of 25 basis points as early as the meeting on March 16, which would mean a reduction in the balance sheet already in the first half.

Technical framework

From a technical point of view, the first fell below the support of $ 44,000, and then below the low of 4 December, the date of the last flash crash of the currency. Should there be a break of the $ 42,000 / $ 42,500 support, a drop to $ 40,000 is possible.

To the upside, there are many concrete obstacles, including the 200-day moving average at $ 48,000 and the psychological threshold above $ 50,000, with chart resistance at $ 52,000, which in the event of a breakout could lead to a sharp change in profile for the .

The other cryptocurrencies are no different

The is not the only cryptocurrency to have suffered the choices of the Marriner S. Eccles Building. , the second largest digital currency in terms of market value, is registering an even more marked decline, and is currently trading just above $ 3,400 (-11% in 24 hours). However, it was the biggest drop in the crypto Top 10, with a drop of more than 12%.

Interestingly, only 3 Top 100 cryptocurrencies are escaping the correction. The is up 1% in 24 hours, (among the top 78) is gaining 18%, while the is up by 2.72%.

In general, the collapse of cryptocurrencies has brought the total capitalization closer to $ 2 trillion, precisely $ 2.04 trillion at the time of writing.