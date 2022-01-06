Fed breakthrough, sell-off on tech and crypto







By Geoffrey Smith and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – have created a major turmoil in the markets, with traders looking to find new positions amid a higher interest rate environment. Not only equities, but also bonds suffered, with US and European government bonds all rising to the benefit of an increasingly solid. Attention in this sense to emerging markets. Meanwhile, in Kazakhstan the unrest continues in the streets of the capital, leading Putin’s troops to have to intervene to restore ‘peace’. Here is the main news on the financial markets this Thursday, January 6:

1. Traders reposition themselves

The Fed’s hawkish turn has led to a rapid sell-off in the tech sector not just on Wall Street, but internationally, with investors looking to reposition themselves in view of a more ‘normal’ monetary environment.

At over 1.74%, sales first went to Composite, which lost 3.3% last night to record the worst session since February 2021, while S&P 500 Information Technology lost 3.1%. . In Europe, the EURO STOXX Technology was down 3.2%, while in Asia / Pacific, the domino effect hit particularly (-2.9%), and the S & P / ASX 200 lost 2, 7%.

According to analysts at Oanda, the tech crash is “more about positioning than anything else, because if we look at what the Fed members said in the minutes, there is nothing different from what we already knew”. “A buy the dip before the end of the week cannot be ruled out, especially if tomorrow’s non-farm payrolls do not reach 400,000 new employees.”

2. The cost of debt rises

The rise in the cost of sovereign debt also affected the Eurozone, with the ten-year BTP yielding over 1.29%, the French ten-year at 0.27%, while the 10y is approaching 0%. The between the Italian and the German cards is widening, now at 138 basis points.

With a rise in US federal rates that could come as early as the March 16 meeting (CME futures), exchanges on the euro zone money markets suggest that investors are pricing in an increase in ECB interest rates by the end of 2022, according to Reuters data. . The money market futures referring to the October meeting of the ECB show that a 10 basis point hike in rates has already been incorporated into prices, while a tightening of 15 basis points is also expected by December, compared to approximately 13 points expected yesterday (Reuters data).

The Fed minutes not only showed the need, according to the bank, to raise the cost of borrowing, but pointed out that “almost all participants agreed that it is appropriate to start the liquidation of the balance sheet after the first increase in the range of federal funds. “, with the flow rate being” faster than it was during the previous episode of normalization in October 2017 “. Over the past decade, thanks to unconventional quantitative easing policies, the Fed has accumulated approximately $ 8.7 trillion worth of bonds (government bonds and ABS) on its balance sheet.

3. Crypto follow the

The cryptocurrency universe and the entire universe suffered a major backlash after the Federal Reserve’s minutes, with the BTC losing 7.3% to $ 42,860 parallel to the share price.

Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency to have suffered the choices of the Marriner S. Eccles Building. , the second largest digital currency in terms of market value, is registering an even more marked decline, and is currently trading just above $ 3,400 (-11% in 24 hours). However, it was the biggest drop in the crypto Top 10, with a drop of more than 12%.

From a technical point of view, Bitcoin first fell below the support of $ 44,000, and then below the low of December 4th, the date of the currency’s latest flash crash. Should there be a break of the $ 42,000 / $ 42,500 support, a drop to $ 40,000 is possible

4. Wall Street Futures

With European stock exchanges losing more than 1%, sales operations should continue in today’s session for. Futures, however, point to a possible recovery for and ahead of tomorrow’s NFP non-farm payroll data.

The prospect of a closer rate hike and a lower Fed balance has led to a further strengthening of the. “The risk of 3 dollar rate hikes could cause the dollar index to return above 100 in the year, leading to further serious devaluation problems in weak currency countries (Turkey, Brazil, Venezuela)”, writes Guido in a note. Gennaccari, manager and founder of Trading Room Rome.

in Europe, at the moment the is losing 1.3% together with, the registering -1.4%, while it loses 1.5%.

5. Putin intervenes in Kazakhstan

Russia and the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (a sort of NATO of the former USSR countries) have decided to send new troops to Kazakhstan to accelerate the ‘peace’ processes following the tensions in the streets of the capital Almaty and other important cities of the State.

The protests, which began 3 days ago over the jump in gas and fuel prices, have led to dozens of deaths, according to a spokesman for the Kazakh government, and threaten to stop oil and gas exports not only from Kazakhstan but also from Turkmenistan, both major suppliers of natural gas and raw materials to China and Europe.

The unrest is also disrupting the plans of large conglomerates such as Chevron Corp (NYSE 🙂 ed Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE :), which have invested tens of billions of dollars in energy projects in Kazakhstan. In particular, a Chevron-led consortium is in the process of expanding production at the onshore Tengiz oil field at an estimated cost of $ 37 billion, one of the largest energy investments in the world.